Zombies lurch, groan and drag their way through Carytown

It was the Afternoon of the Living Dead.

Under sunny, blue and nearly cloudless skies, more than 100 faux zombies added a bit of dark pre-Halloween humor to a busy Saturday, lurching and groaning their way up and down the sidewalks of Carytown in the 17th annual parade of the make-believe undead through Richmond's specialty shopping district.

A benefit for the American Cancer Society, the parade attracts the young, old and in-between.

Ashley Harrell of Richmond — accompanied by her husband, James and their Aussie-doodle, Frankie, who turned two Saturday — said that she participated in her first zombie parade five years ago, thanks to her father, Steve Scott of Mechanicsville. The Harrells, Scott, along with Vicki Rodgers, also of Mechanicsville, made the parade a foursome.

Ashley and James were zombied-out, right down to the rotting flesh and oozing wounds on their faces and necks, fashioned from makeup that required about 1 1/2 hours to apply. Ashley wore a T-shirt streaked with what was supposed to be blood and white contact lenses, affecting the vapid glare of a creature not quite dead and not quite alive.

Growing up, Ashley said, "Halloween was always bigger than Christmas - really."

Zombie films — a genre popularized by "Dawn of the Dead," "World War Z," "Zombieland," "Shaun of the Dead," and "Night of the Living Dead — combine rot, romance, revenge and the ridiculous. Given the span of generations that turned out for the parade, the films have enduring appeal.

A parade organizer — Anthony Menez, of Richmond, a web designer — was the grand marshal, of sorts, leading his fellow zombies along Cary Street to the western edge of the retail corridor, then east to the Byrd Theater. The phalanx had to navigate sidewalks crowded with shoppers, diners and the curious.

With his deathly pallor, brushy, artificial mutton-chop beard and tasseled, Shriners-esque burgundy-and-gold fez, Menez carried an electric bullhorn through which he steadily bleated, as only zombies do when grazing for their preferred sustenance, "Brains. Bra-a-a-a-ins. Bra-a-a-a-a-a-a-ins."

The event, cancelled only once because of the coronavirus pandemic, got the attention of the Siegel brothers — Dan, a lawyer, and Robert, a psycho-physiologist.

Robert jokingly described it as "the walk of the highly vaccinated."

Dan recalled seeing the parade about seven years, as he was leaving a grocery store. Siegel, at the time, training for a half-marathon, had banged himself up.