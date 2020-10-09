Lohmann: Forest in the middle of Richmond 'is being unleashed to be itself”

We met on a recent morning for a walk in the woods.
“This has always been one of my favorite places,” said McChesney “Ches” Goodall III as we set off.
Goodall knows a good forest when he sees one: He’s a forester by training and co-founder of Virginia Forestry and Wildlife Group, a natural resource consulting firm.
He and his son began exploring these woods – behind the Carillon and Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Byrd Park – years ago.
“It was amazing,” he recalled. “There were hardly any trails. It was this kind of forgotten block of mature woods that no one seemed to visit … an old-growth forest with a beautiful creek. A peaceful place in the middle of the city.”
There was also something else about this part of the park, officially known as Dogwood Dell though Goodall likes to refer to it as Carillon Woods: it was suffocatingly overgrown with ivy, kudzu and all sorts of other invasive species. The trees, some dating back to the 1800s and many covered with vines reaching up into their tops, were choking to death.
Having the know-how to do something about it, Goodall went to the Beirne Carter Foundation, which approached the city, offering to provide grants finance a project to clear the invasives and, in effect, restore the woods to a more sustainable state. An agreement was reached, the project began in May as crews (along with goats and sheep) went to work in the 26-acre forest.
Among their most interesting finds: after cutting through a large crop of bamboo, workers found stone remnants and steps from what apparently was a sunken garden, built in the late 1920s, on the site of an old quarry.
The work coincided with a surge in visitors, seeking more close-to-home outdoors experience during the pandemic. As the traffic has increased in recent times, there are more clear-cut trails, and as the reclamation project has proceeded, particularly the removal of the “smothering presence” – as Goodall described it – of vines high in the trees, more sunlight has been filtering through the woods, reaching the less-obscured forest floor, allowing native species to return and flourish.
“There’s probably greater diversity when you have native plants because they’re not so aggressive,” Goodall said when I asked about the preference for natives over invasive species, even ones, such as English ivy, that might look pretty. He also noted native plants have “co-evolved” with local insects and animals.
Too many invasive species, he said, “doesn’t make for a very healthy, functioning, productive, diverse eco-system.”
Invasive species is the bane of parks across the city, said Chris Frelke, the city’s director of parks, recreation and community facilities. The James River Park System Invasive Task Force, founded by the Riverine chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists and the Richmond Tree Stewards and bolstered by volunteers from numerous other organizations, formed in 2015 to attack the problem. The goal is to foster a thriving park ecosystem where native plants predominate through invasive plant species management, public awareness and citizen involvement.
A public-private partnership is critical to the well-being of the park system, Frelke said, and the project Dogwood Dell is a prime example.
“We really lean on a lot of different ‘friends’ groups,” Frelke said, noting there are more than 40 such groups system-wide. “We try to maximize the dollars we have. By leveraging partnerships really allows us to accomplish greater and bigger things. We are really fortunate in the city to have so many different groups that really want to help improve our parks.”
I wrote recently about Bob Argabright and the stunning work his team of volunteers has performed at South Richmond’s Bellemeade Park.
“Bob took a blank landscape and created a new space,” Frelke said. “What [Goodall’s] group has done is really reclaimed a space and let the native species that we so desperately need come back and save the trees in that area … so we can really preserve and protect that space for future generations.”
As for the Beirne Carter Foundation’s involvement, Peter C. Toms, the foundation’s executive director, said in a statement the Dogwood Dell woods represent “a Richmond treasure and natural resource that has long been overlooked.”
Goodall figures the older hardwoods of Dogwood Dell that provide the forest’s broad canopy are 150 years old or thereabouts in a part of the park largely untouched for that time.
“When much of this land was cleared around the Civil War, they developed the gently sloped areas outside these ravines and just left these ravines to come back in hardwoods,” he said as we walked. “That’s why a lot of times, you see these ravines are full of really big trees.”
The park itself dates to 1874 when the city acquired land at the western edge of its boundaries to establish a new reservoir for its water supply. City engineer Wilfred E. Cutshaw considered the surrounding area an ideal setting for a park, and, despite some initial pushback, was eventually able to bring to fruition a project that is sometimes referred to as Richmond’s version of New York’s Central Park.
The wooded area that has been the focus of the restoration project is roughly between the Carillon and the old Victorian gothic Pump House. The first phase involved cutting the vines climbing into the treetops, “freeing the trees,” as Goodall put it. The second called for removing invasive shrubs and small trees from the under-story and hauling out the brush. The last phase, which is where things stand now, includes going after the English ivy and other ground-cover.
But even when the last phase is complete and the grant money runs out, the effort won’t be over. As any gardener knows, when it comes to weeding, it’s never over. “Constant vigilance,” Goodall said. He hopes to inspire garden clubs and neighborhood groups to step in and take over maintenance.
Said Goodall, “We really feel like this forest is being unleashed to be itself.”
(804) 649-6639