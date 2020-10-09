Lohmann: Forest in the middle of Richmond 'is being unleashed to be itself”

“When much of this land was cleared around the Civil War, they developed the gently sloped areas outside these ravines and just left these ravines to come back in hardwoods,” he said as we walked. “That’s why a lot of times, you see these ravines are full of really big trees.”

The park itself dates to 1874 when the city acquired land at the western edge of its boundaries to establish a new reservoir for its water supply. City engineer Wilfred E. Cutshaw considered the surrounding area an ideal setting for a park, and, despite some initial pushback, was eventually able to bring to fruition a project that is sometimes referred to as Richmond’s version of New York’s Central Park.

The wooded area that has been the focus of the restoration project is roughly between the Carillon and the old Victorian gothic Pump House. The first phase involved cutting the vines climbing into the treetops, “freeing the trees,” as Goodall put it. The second called for removing invasive shrubs and small trees from the under-story and hauling out the brush. The last phase, which is where things stand now, includes going after the English ivy and other ground-cover.