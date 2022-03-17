Lynch casino funding resolution for Richmond schools advances without endorsement of council committees

Two Richmond City Council committees have declined to endorse a resolution calling on Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration to direct one-third of all potential casino revenue to public schools.

City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, the resolution’s sponsor, said she is seeking to earmark funds to make up for an anticipated loss of at least $7 million in state funding for Richmond Public Schools due to waning enrollment and surging property values.

The council’s Finance and Economic Development Committee on Thursday voted to advance the resolution, but declined to recommend it for approval. The council’s education committee took the same action earlier this month.

Lynch said she’s unsure if the paper will pass, but that she is opposed to a 2-cent real estate tax rate cut that Stoney and several council members have proposed in concert with the casino project, which is subject to a referendum that city is seeking to hold this fall. Richmond voters last November narrowly rejected the project.

The Richmond casino project is still facing some hurdles, as state lawmakers are considering a moratorium on another casino referendum in Richmond because officials in the nearby city of Petersburg are seeking the state’s permission to hold their own casino vote.

A Senate committee last month rejected legislation to let Petersburg to hold a casino referendum, but a provision in the Senate’s proposed state budget would block Richmond from holding a second referendum to allow time for a Petersburg casino study.