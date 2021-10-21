Maggie Walker removes part of standardized admissions test in move aimed at boosting equity

"Everyone well knows I was concerned over the issue," Axselle said. He went on to thank Lowerre and Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill for pushing him on the matter and explaining the change further.

Paul Fleisher, one of two people who filed a federal Office of Civil Rights complaint against the Maggie Walker Governor's School nearly a decade ago, said during public comment the changes wouldn’t go far enough. He also recommended the Governor’s school remove an Algebra one requirement as recommended by a lengthy University of Virginia study done in 2009. He also said the use of composite score, which the school sends to the feeder districts to determine who is among the top applicants, is outdated.

"Using composite scores has not been best educational practices for decades," Fleisher said during public comment. In a later interview, Fleisher said his experience as a longtime gifted educator in Richmond Public Schools taught him that composite scores don't give enough information about a single student.

"What do you know about the kid if you have a single number? It tells you very little. ...You don't know whether this kid is strong in math, or in language arts, or in leadership skills... you don't know because all you have is a number."