Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in the car after the vehicle went off the road on Monday night.

At approximately 9:24 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Raven Street for the report of a shooting. Officers located a vehicle that had gone off the road and into the woods at Raven and Ford Streets. Officers discovered the sole occupant of the vehicle, an unidentified male, had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced on scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.