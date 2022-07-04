Man fatally shot at City Dogs on West Main Street

Richmond Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday night in the 1300 block of West Main Street at City Dogs restaurant.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., officers were called for the report of random gunfire. RPD officers responded and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

City Dogs restaurant at 1309 W. Main St. has posted on Facebook that the incident happened on its patio.

Richmond Police were unable to confirm the location on Monday morning.