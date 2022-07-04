Man fatally shot on West Main Street in Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday night in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., officers were called for the report of random gunfire. RPD officers responded and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WRIC reports that the man was found shot in the City Dogs restaurant at 1309 W. Main St. Richmond Police were unable to confirm the location on Monday morning.