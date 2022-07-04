 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot on West Main Street in Richmond

Richmond Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Sunday night in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., officers were called for the report of random gunfire. RPD officers responded and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WRIC reports that the man was found shot in the City Dogs restaurant at 1309 W. Main St. Richmond Police were unable to confirm the location on Monday morning. 

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804)-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

