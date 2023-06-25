A man was shot in the 100 block of East Broad Street last night and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Richmond police responded to reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m. Saturday June 24.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital.
Police have not released information regarding possible suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000