Man shot on I-95, Virginia State Police asking for public assistance

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office is investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 that left a man hospitalized.

At 2:42 a.m. Monday morning, Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, wounds.

It appears the gray Honda Civic had been traveling south on I-95 when it was shot more than 10 times. The Honda ran off the road and struck the guardrail, but the driver was able to continue off the interstate and pulled into the gas station on Commerce Road.

The driver has not been able to provide any suspect or suspect vehicle description. He was the only person in the Civic.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office is seeking the public's assistance with an ongoing investigation into the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and/or has information about the incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at #77 or 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.