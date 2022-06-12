 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man stabbed outside Merchants Walk Shopping Center in Henrico

police tape

Henrico Police responded to a call for a stabbing outside Merchants Walk Shopping Center on Saturday evening, according to Henrico Police.

Police responded to the call at 6:06 p.m. at 7508 W. Broad St. On the scene, officers located an adult male with a stab wound in the parking lot. The subject was taken to an area hospital by Henrico Fire.

Henrico Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

