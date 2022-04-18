Mayo Bridge rehab, Fall Line Trail development among 30 projects in proposed $276.4M regional transportation budget proposal

The four-year spending plan proposed by the Central Virginia Transportation Authority includes major funding for 30 projects across the Richmond area aimed at improving bicycle, pedestrian, bridge and highway infrastructure.

The regional authority, formed by the state in 2020 to oversee the use of new tax revenue for regional and local transportation projects, is seeking input on its draft budget with a public comment period that remains open online until April 28, followed by a public hearing the next day.

The plan includes $38 million for the rehabilitation of the Mayo Bridge and $11 million for development of the Fall Line Trail along Commerce Road in Richmond; $17 million to construct the final elements of the Interstate 95 and Route 10 interchange in Chesterfield County; and $10 million for a pedestrian bridge connecting communities west of I-95 to the upcoming Green City development in Henrico County.

“The upcoming infrastructure investments will improve the mobility and quality of life for residents, while laying an important framework for transportation planning in our region,” said authority Chairman Frank J. Thornton, a member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors. “We want to ensure everyone in our community has an opportunity to engage in the process. We are encouraging people to share feedback about what projects are most important to them.”

The authority, according to a news release, scored and ranked the projects based on expected impacts and benefits compared with costs. The budget includes only partial funding for some projects that are also eligible for federal money.

The public can review and leave comments about the plan online at planrva.org/transportation/cvta-comments. The authority will hold a public hearing and vote on the projects to be funded when it meets on April 29. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at the PlanRVA office at 9211 Forest Hill Avenue, Suite 200.