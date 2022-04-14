Mechanicsville District School Board seat up for grabs

The Mechanicsville District seat on Hanover County's school board is up for grabs and for those interested in taking it, the time to let the Board of Supervisors know is now.

Mechanicsville's school board seat has been occupied by Hanover native Sterling Daniel since March 2020, when he was appointed to fill in after the unexpected departure of former school board member Roger Bourassa in Dec. 2019.

Hanover is one of only 16 appointed school boards statewide. The seven school board members are appointed to four-year staggered terms that begin July 1. The Mechanicsville seat is the only seat coming open this year.

Anyone interested in the school board seat must nominate themselves, or be nominated, during the supervisors' April 27 meeting. Those who wish to let the community know about their intentions early can publicly offer their name now, and a public list of candidates will be kept on the county's webpage ahead of the April 27 meeting.

The supervisors are scheduled to vote on an appointment at their May 25 meeting.

Daniel's Mechanicsville counterpart on the Board of Supervisors - and the man who appointed him - is W. Canova Peterson. Peterson said earlier this week that he's already heard that Daniel may have challengers for the seat.

He didn't offer names, just that the board meeting on April 27 "should be an interesting night."

Peterson declined to offer comments on Daniel's service thus far or if he'd re-appoint Daniel to serve. Peterson said he's looking for someone "who has leadership abilities," and who understands not only the importance of education, but also the business side of the school division. After the late April meeting, Peterson will meet with each of the candidates and then bring his recommendation to the full board.

Daniel, a father of two boys in Hanover schools, is the associate dean for business and administration for the VCU School of Nursing. Back in 2020, he was one of four candidates vying for the seat.

"It's been a great honor to serve with my fellow board members through a very challenging period in education," Daniel said. "My intention is to seek reappointment to continue to serve the community."

Peterson stressed that the supervisors can only choose from the nominations officially offered on April 27.

"We may have the best person in the world sitting out here in the county," he said, but "if they don't put their name in that night, we cannot consider them."