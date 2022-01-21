Motorists keep hitting these signs. Are they making pedestrians safer?

Even after the city has replaced 73 signs - some locations had to be replaced more than once - over the last 10 months at about $400 a piece, Sawyer said he still thinks they are an important part of the city's traffic safety strategy, which includes influencing motorists to stop for pedestrians, in compliance with the new state law, and to not drive recklessly.

"The question is how do we as a culture start to shift those things?" Sawyer said. "If I can save a life or prevent a serious injury, I'm going to sign off on putting up a sign that might get damaged. Signs are different than people."

"These are intended to send a message that pedestrians matter."

The city selected 55 sites for the signs from a list of 150 intersections that have been prone to vehicle crashes with pedestrians in recent years. Many of the signs were installed along Cary Street and Main Street corridors, where nearly 56 pedestrian-involved crashes have happened since 2017, placing them in the four most dangerous streets in the city for pedestrians, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data analyzed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The most dangerous corridor is Broad Street, where 60 pedestrians have been hit over the last five years.