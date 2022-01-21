Motorists keep hitting these signs. Are they making pedestrians safer?

Many of the yellow and white in-street signs ordering motorists to stop for pedestrians at 55 intersections throughout are already beginning to show scuffs, tire marks and other evidence of significant wear and tear a year after they were installed.
Michael Sawyer, a transportation engineer and the city's pedestrian safety czar, says there have been fewer pedestrian-involved vehicle crashes in the past two years, but that it's too early to say whether the signs the city installed last year played a part in the reduction. Some traffic safety advocates and city residents, however, wonder whether myriad anecdotes and social media posts about damaged and missing signs are evidence that drivers aren't paying attention.
Michael Grabow, a resident of the city's Northside, recently rode his bike to all 55 locations where the signs were reportedly installed, and found nearly all of them damaged or missing. Grabow, 37, said he noticed some drivers stopping at them when they were installed last spring, even if a pedestrian wasn't there, but has come to question whether the low-cost safety measure is more superficial than helpful. "The safety of our citizens should be pretty high up there on the city's priorities," he said.
Sawyer, who leads the city's Vision Zero program, a safety initiative aimed at preventing pedestrian fatalities and injuries, said the new signs are part of a much bigger effort that's cost approximately $10 million to install new stop signs, pedestrian crossing beacons, high-visibility crosswalks and other safety measures at more than 600 intersections.
Even after the city has replaced 73 signs - some locations had to be replaced more than once - over the last 10 months at about $400 a piece, Sawyer said he still thinks they are an important part of the city's traffic safety strategy, which includes influencing motorists to stop for pedestrians, in compliance with the new state law, and to not drive recklessly.
"The question is how do we as a culture start to shift those things?" Sawyer said. "If I can save a life or prevent a serious injury, I'm going to sign off on putting up a sign that might get damaged. Signs are different than people."
"These are intended to send a message that pedestrians matter."
The city selected 55 sites for the signs from a list of 150 intersections that have been prone to vehicle crashes with pedestrians in recent years. Many of the signs were installed along Cary Street and Main Street corridors, where nearly 56 pedestrian-involved crashes have happened since 2017, placing them in the four most dangerous streets in the city for pedestrians, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data analyzed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The most dangerous corridor is Broad Street, where 60 pedestrians have been hit over the last five years.
The jury might still be out on whether they've helped make pedestrians safer, but discourse and ostensibly lighthearted jokes about the signs have made them a meme among area residents. As Science Museum of Virginia's chief scientist Jeremy Hoffman recently put it on his Twitter account, the signs have attained an almost celebrity-like status in the city.
The satirical Instagram page Richmond_Affirmations, for example, recently posted an image of a ripped out 'stop for pedestrians' sign laying on a sidewalk, with overlaid text that says, "I am now crossing Main [Street] safely and expeditiously."
Humor aside, traffic safety advocates note that motorists who are reckless, distracted or negligent can easily kill a person. It doesn't take much speed either, as there's a coin-flip chance that a vehicle that strikes a pedestrian at 31 miles per hour will severely injure that person. At about the same speed, there's a 25% chance that a vehicle collision would kill the pedestrian, according to a 2011 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study.
The new pedestrian signs can also be found along West Marshall Street in the Carver neighborhood; Midlothian Turnpike and East Broad Rock Road in South Side; Williamsburg Road in East End and other sites throughout the city. Sawyer said new stops signs and crosswalks were also installed at the other 145 locations that were considered for the pedestrian signs.
DMV data shows that nearly 600 pedestrians have been injured in vehicles crashes in the city over the last five years, but that annual injuries have declined from 145 in 2019 to 90 last year. There have been a total of 31 pedestrian fatalities in the same period, but those are also falling annually, with four reported last year. The most recent record high was 11 deaths in 2017.
In the "RVA" forum on Reddit, Andrew Valenski, a professional GIS consultant who has worked on transportation-related government projects, last April maintained a daily log about the condition of a pedestrian sign at the intersection of Brookland Park Boulevard and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike close to his home.
Valenski, 28, said he was compelled to keep track of the sign after seeing it get hit a few times within days of it being installed.
"I thought it was both funny and absurd - and a little bit scary - that people kept driving over it without really looking at the road or seeing it," he said in an interview.
As neighbors and people online started talking about the signs, Valenski said he wanted to investigate further to see why it kept happening. He installed a trail camera near the intersection. After reviewing hours of footage for several weeks, he concluded that the sign was being hit frequently by cars turning left onto Brookland Park Boulevard. That to him, he said, dispelled theories about drunk drivers or exceptionally large vehicles being the main culprits, as his data showed that motorists in a variety of vehicles were failing to steer around it properly.
Valenski said his observations are troubling, but that he thinks the signs are helpful, even if they are not as effect as traffic signals and other safety measures that cost far more money. "They're highlighting an issue," he said of the signs. "At the most basic level, they're not causing a safety issue."
According to DMV data analyzed by the Times Dispatch, fewer than 10 of the crashes that injured pedestrians in the last five years have occurred at the intersections where signs were placed, making it difficult to draw conclusions about the effectiveness of the signs.
Brantley Tyndall, director of outreach for the advocacy group Bike Walk RVA, said he thinks the signs are helpful, but that it's difficult to gauge whether they have made pedestrians safer, as there are only a few pedestrian fatalities each year. Tyndall said better data about near-crashes could be instrumental in gauging whether certain safety measures are particularly helpful.
"I think that the effort to raise awareness about stopping for pedestrians and the change is state law is really beneficial," he said. "I just think ... it takes a long time to get that kind of education out."
After nearly a year of the signs being up, Sawyer said they have become a conversation starter.
"They've been cost effective in the matter of getting people to talk about the issue. I don't think there's any other campaign that I'm aware of that gets people to talk about why you should stop for pedestrians crossing the street or why it's important to slow down on our streets," he said. "Why does it have to be that way?"
Sawyer said city intends to continue looking at how to best place the pedestrian signs and improve safety. He said other projects will begin soon, including new hybrid pedestrian beacons at about a dozen locations that had been announced in February.
Staff writer Sean McGoey contributed to this report
