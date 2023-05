For the fourth year in a row, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to high school and college graduates in the Class of 2023.

Starting Wednesday, students who wear something that identifies them as a graduate, like a cap and gown or Class of 2023 shirt, or bring their student ID to a participating location are eligible to get a free dozen Original Glazed in a "dough-ploma" box, with no purchase required.

Each student is only eligible for one free dozen, and the promotion — which is only available in stores — will run for a limited time.

