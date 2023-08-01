“It’s very close to not making sense for me to work, but for my mental health, I need to work,” Richmond resident Leah Keuper recently told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In a process that began before their daughter Margot was born, Keuper and her husband faced years-long waitlists for child care and costs that eat up a sizable portion of her income.

Many parents share the struggle to find affordable child care, particularly middle class families who earn too much to receive government subsidies but not enough to afford nannies.

The issue reached a tipping point during the COVID-19 pandemic that has since leveled out a bit, but Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said that doesn't mean that child care access can’t be reimagined to make it more accessible to everyone.

To start, he and a bicameral group of legislators including Reps. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, have authored a letter to President Joe Biden asking for continued support of Child Care Stabilization Grants provided under the American Rescue Plan. The pandemic-inspired funding is set to expire next month.

“The pandemic emergency relief provided a much-needed lifeline to the child care industry, but it is crucial that, at minimum, we sustain that level of investment to ensure the industry’s survival and prevent a new emergency,” the legislators wrote in their letter.

"Without federal investment, child care providers who are already operating on slim profit margins are unable to raise wages without raising costs to families.”

In the meantime, Kaine celebrated Congress’ ability this past December to pass $1.8 billion in additional funds for the Child Care and Development Block Grant — which primarily goes to states to help subsidize care for children in low-income families and for whom child care costs are even more of a burden.

But these are just Band-Aids to a persisting issue, he said.

Kaine and others recently reintroduced the Child Care For Working Families Act, which would cap child care costs at 7% of a family’s income. Sen. Patty Murray, D-WA, carried the bill last year, which he was a co-sponsor on, but it didn’t get far.

With Murray now chairing the Senate Appropriations Committee, Kaine is hopeful the bill can gain more traction this time around.

While Richmond resident Leah Keuper has understood the logic of leaving her job because affording child care is a challenge, Kaine said that the proposed 7% cap can help families like hers not have to make that choice.

“Employers I’ve talked to stress out that they have a hard time finding people. We have just probably more than a million workers out of the workforce purely because they can't afford high quality child care and their skill," he said.

"They want to get back into the workforce … but if they can't find high quality child care that they can afford, they're not going to be in the workforce,” Kaine said.

“We view this as good for providers, good for parents, good for kids, but really essential to the economy.”

