The first reactions are coming in to Donald Trump saying Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

Two people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to discuss it publicly told the Associated Press that the indictment included seven criminal counts. One of those people said the former president's lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted.

Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

Appearing Thursday night on CNN, Trump attorney James Trusty said the indictment includes charges of willful retention of national defense information — a crime under the Espionage Act, which polices the handling of government secrets — obstruction, false statements and conspiracy.

“No one is above the law,” Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Fairfax, posted on Twitter.

University of Virginia Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato also weighed in.

"It says something that no one — absolutely no one — is shocked that Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted. With more to come," he said Thursday night.

No one is above the law. — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 8, 2023

As of late Friday, no statement had been issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has been considered as a possible 2024 presidential candidate against Trump.

When the former president was indicted on more than 30 counts related to business fraud in Manhattan in March, Youngkin posted on Twitter after news broke: “It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America. The left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop.”

The former president is dominating early primary polls despite the legal challenges.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis condemned the indictment of Trump, his chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination, as a political hatchet job.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” DeSantis tweeted.

“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he said.

The former president said he is scheduled to appear in a Miami court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Georgia also are investigating whether Trump broke the law while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.