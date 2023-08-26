Farmville is having a moment.

On the same evening that country music sensation Oliver Anthony played to an enthusiastic hometown Farmville audience, “Rich Men North of Richmond” would be the topic of debate among Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee. A Fox News moderator asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis why Anthony’s song has become so popular.

That the question was even asked was more instructive than the answer. Anthony, whether he likes it or not, is a right-wing hero for now, despite his middle-of-the-road protestations. Whether driven by the music or politics, folks showed up in droves to the North Street Press Club. Caleb Calhoun, a Farmville resident, waited an hour and a half for tickets, according to an account in The News & Advance, Lynchburg’s newspaper.

“I never thought Farmville would be headlining the news and everything like that,” Calhoun said. “It’s a really cool thing to have happen here.”

That take mystifies Taikein Cooper, a Farmville native and executive director of the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation.

“I think people are quite oblivious to American history if they think that this is the first time Farmville has been mentioned,” he said Friday.

“When we think of many of the big things that happen in American history, Prince Edward County was on the cusp of it,” he said, citing Melvin Patrick Ely’s book, “Israel on the Appomattox: A Southern Experiment in Black Freedom from the 1790s through the Civil War.” That book examines a community of free Black people living, farming and transacting business with white people in relative parity. That early progressiveness contrasts starkly with Farmville’s role as Ground Zero during Massive Resistance.

The headlines surrounding Prince Edward, and its county seat, Farmville, tell the story.

There was this May 4, 1951, headline in The Daily News Leader of Staunton: “Striking Farmville Negro Pupils Told to Return to School Monday.” Or a headline the previous day in the Washington Evening Star that read: “Lawyers Plan Action to End Segregation in Farmville Schools.” Or a July 2, 1959, story in the Bristol Herald Courier with the headline, “Prince Edward County Closes Public Schools.”

What began in 1951 as a student walkout, led by Barbara Johns, protesting substandard facilities at Robert Russo Moton High School would become a part of the 1954 Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education, overturning racially segregated schools. What followed was Massive Resistance to the ruling in Virginia, and Prince Edward’s decision to shut down its public schools from 1959-64. The white community, with state assistance, established private schools for wealthier white students.

It’s a legacy worthy of a song, more blues than country. Education remained largely separate and unequal in Prince Edward for decades after Kennedy’s visit — some might say to this day. Into this breach stepped Ken Woodley as editor of the Farmville Herald, the daily newspaper that once championed Massive Resistance.

Woodley, who served as editor of the Herald for 24 years, proposed a state-funded scholarship program for people harmed by the school closings. In 2004, the Virginia General Assembly created the Brown vs. Board of Education Scholarship Program and Fund for the casualties of Massive Resistance.

In 2008, the Board of Supervisors denounced the decision of its 1959 board not to fund the county schools, and then lit the courthouse bell tower light in honor of Johns and her fellow student protesters. It later posted a plaque in front of the courthouse apologizing for the school closings.

That was the year Barack Obama was elected as the nation’s first African American president — another time that today seems like it happened in another country altogether. Wednesday night, seven of the eight GOP presidential aspirants raised their hands when asked if they’d support Donald Trump (who skipped the debate) as the party’s nominee, even if he’s convicted in a court of law — a nauseating profile in cowardice that should be disqualifying. Trump, in the meantime, puts judges, prosecutors and jurors in harm’s way with his incendiary remarks.

After Obama’s election, people opined that we’d entered a post-racial America. At the moment, we barely seem postbellum.

“Kudos to Oliver Anthony. And I hope this spotlight on Farmville is bright enough to enlighten those around the nation — and Prince Edward County — who don’t know that Farmville is the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement in this nation. A movement that still has deep wrongs to right,” Woodley said in an email Thursday.

“There’s a museum a few blocks south of the North Street Press Club that tells the awe-inspiring story of a terrible racist darkness being turned into a light that shines for every human being,” he said, speaking of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, which operates out of the former site of the Black student walkout, now a National Historic Landmark.

“Not all of that darkness is gone. In fact, some of it has been trying to sneak and slither back in recent years all across America. Presidential hopefuls need to address that,” said Woodley, a lay preacher in the Episcopal Church. “There’s a Light of Reconciliation atop the Prince Edward County Courthouse. Turn it up!”

Reconciliation is frowned upon in Donald Trump’s America. And Anthony, in an interview with Fox News, appears to have gone off-message in saying: “We are the melting pot of the world. And that’s what makes us strong, our diversity. And we need to learn to harness that and appreciate it and not use it as a political tool to keep everyone separate from it.”

This embrace of the D-word — anathema to Republicans — has not been well-received by members of the far right. Anthony’s ideological ambiguity makes him a hard artist to peg.

But a pro-diversity anthem would be a nice flip side to his unlikely hit. Turn it up, I say.