Certain children's scooters sold by Jetson Electric Bikes are being recalled after reports that they pose a fall risk for riders.
The rear wheel of about 15,000 Jetson Nova and 3-Wheel Kick scooters can loosen or fall off entirely, according to a recall issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Thursday.
The affected scooters, which were sold at Target stores nationwide or online through Target and Jetson from September 2022 through February 2023, were sold in five colors: blue, green, purple, red and teal.
The models and serial numbers of the recalled scooters, which can be found on a label on the base of the scooters, are as follows:
- Model JNOVA-BLU: Serial numbers 61302BLU072200001 to 61302BLU072203800
- Model JNOVA-GRN: Serial numbers 61302GRN082200001 to 61425GRN112200900
- Model JNOVA-PUR: Serial numbers 61302PUR072200001 to 61302PUR072203790
- Model JNOVA-RED: Serial numbers 61302RED072200001 to 61302RED072203800
- Model JSTAR-CAN-BLU: Serial numbers 61363BLU07221121 to 61363BLU0722013468
Consumers should stop using the recalled scooters immediately and contact Jetson, either by phone at (800) 635-4815 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://ridejetson.com/pages/star-nova-repair, to receive a free repair kit.
