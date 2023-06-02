11-30-1952 (cutline): Richmond's recent toy parade was both a preview and alarm bell for sluggish shoppers who are finding the stores well stocked with holiday merchandise of every description.

11-26-1968 (cutline): This huge balloon of a cat rolls down Broad Street Tuesday night during the 23rd annual Thalhimers Toy Parade, for which an estimated 100,000 persons turned out. The parade, which ended at Thalhimers, featured giant balloons, ponies, horses, clowns, firemen, drill teams, high school bands and numerous majorettes.

11-21-1967 (cutline): Caricatures of exotic beasts take shape in front of Broad Street station today in preparation for the 22nd Thalhimer's Toy Parade tonight. The 40-unit parade will start at the station at 7 o'clock and proceed east on Broad Street to Ninth Street. At Sixth and Broad Streets, Mayor Crowe will turn on the tree lights and candles on the median strip of Broad. High school bands, clowns, novelty units and Santa Claus will be among the marchers.

11-23-1966: Castle on the Move--Smiling princesses and attending knights wave to crowd that lined Broad Street last night to watch the Thalhimers Toy Parade. An estimated 50,000 persons turned out to see the annual event.

From the Archives: The Thalhimers Toy Parade

The first Thalhimers Toy Parade was held in 1929 and continued into the 1930s. The parade was suspended briefly during the war years and revived again in 1946. Thalhimers store employees worked for months in advance to prepare for the parade by building floats, designing routes, and preparing costumes. Local Boy Scout troops were also often called on for assistance in wrangling the massive balloons. Along with the balloons, floats were mounted by local celebrities who waved to the crowd, and high school and college bands followed along playing festive holiday music.

In 1973 the Thalhimers Toy Parade was canceled due to a shifting emphasis on in-store activities. The next Christmas parade would not be held in Richmond until over ten years later in 1985, and was hosted by the Jaycees and Best Products.