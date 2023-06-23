Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
Rugged cliffs, Atlantic beaches, vibrant cultures, wild soccer fans and yellow trams are just a few words I can come up with to encapsulate my recent visit to Lagos, a beach town in southern Portugal’s Algarve region, and Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.
With only a short three-hour car ride, I got to experience the beautiful and relaxing coastal town, Lagos, and the historical and vibrant city, Lisbon.
Today, I’d like to share through my lens these two amazing Portuguese cities.
Times-Dispatch photographer Daniel Sangjib Min's photos of Portugal
Travelers wait for their trains to Lagos, Portugal, as locals in the center have their lunch break in Tunes, Portugal.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
“Na Sa Da Conceição,” Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in English, is seen in Lagos, Portugal. Images of Catholic saints grace the wall of the old section of Lagos.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Beachgoers walk down a long stairway to Praia do Camilo, one of the most popular beaches in Lagos, Portugal. Lagos is known for its cliffs, old town and beaches.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
A late spring day draws beachgoers to Praia de Dona Ana in Lagos, Portugal. Lagos, a town in southern Portugal’s Algarve region, is a popular vacation spot for Europeans.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Diners have their meals under a mural at Santa Maria restaurant in Lagos, Portugal.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Praia de Dona Ana in Lagos, Portugal, is a busy beach with water activities and rugged cliffs.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Boaters are seen through a cove at Praia de Dona Ana in Lagos, Portugal.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
A young woman checks on her phone near Igreja de Santo António, St. Anthony's Church in English, in Lagos, Portugal.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
A man walks up a hill with his bicycle as the Atlantic Ocean is seen in the background in the town of Lagos.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
A guitarist performs under a streetlight in Lisbon, Portugal.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
A yellow tram in Portugal's capital city of Lisbon is popular public transportation for locals and tourists. In operation since 1873, the system has a length of 31 kilometers or about 19 miles.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH