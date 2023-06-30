Málaga, Granada and Seville, three cities in southern Spain, highlight different aspects of the country for travelers.

Málaga has beautiful beaches and sunny and warm weather for beachgoers plus the Museo Picasso Málaga for art lovers.

Granada, located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, is home to fascinating histories of wars between Muslims and Christians as well as the UNESCO World Heritage Site Alhambra.

In Seville, movie lovers may recognize scenes from “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones” at the historic Plaza de España.

Visitors at Seville Cathedral can learn why the tomb of Christopher Columbus is held aloft by figures representing the four kingdoms of Spain.

Even if you’re not a beachgoer, movie lover or history buff, these Spanish cities have much to offer, including delicious cuisine, and you can enjoy a siesta and nightlife as the Spaniards do.

