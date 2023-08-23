Sean Sublette Meteorologist Follow Sean Sublette Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Canadian wildfires continue to burn this summer, and with so many in remote areas away from population centers, they are largely left to burn themselves out. Nationally, the fires have scorched a total area about the size of North Carolina — double the previous Canadian record for area burned in 1989.

As short-term weather patterns have shifted back and forth during the summer, the smoke from those fires has occasionally worked south into the United States. Sometimes it has been dense; other times, it has made the sky only a bit hazy.

The worst of the fires is now in western Canada, but they were more numerous earlier this summer in the eastern province of Quebec — the origin of the dense smoke that created the dramatic scenes in early June in the eastern U.S.

Unusual to say the least, the warming climate did play a role in the extent of the fires, but until now, measuring the impact was difficult. A new study released from the European-based World Weather Attribution team suggests the weather conditions that led to this wildfire season were at least twice as likely as a result of the warming climate.

Foremost was the record warmth nationwide for the months of May and June. This resulted in an earlier melting of the seasonal snowpack and a corresponding drying of the vegetation.

Ignition sources were not considered in the study, as the background weather conditions are more relevant to how far and how rapidly a fire can spread. But the scientists also emphasize that forest management strategies will play a role in future wildfire risk.

In a news release, Phillippe Gachon, a hydroclimatology professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal who worked on the study, was direct, “In many regions of Canada, snow cover limits the beginning and extent of the fire season — if a forest is covered in snow or damp from snow melt, the chance of ignition and fire spread is low. This year, high temperatures led to the rapid thawing and disappearance of snow during May, particularly in eastern Quebec, resulting in unusually early wildfires.”

To further diagnose the intensity of the season, the scientists used the Canadian Fire Weather Index (FWI) system to determine how conducive the weather was for the fires to spread. The index considers temperature, humidity, wind speed and precipitation. Using the seven-day maximum of that index over Quebec, they concluded that weather conditions were 20% more conducive as a result of the warming climate.

To cross-check that result, they also examined the especially warm and dry conditions that extended from January to July. Calculating a cumulative daily severity rating from the FWI, their results suggest that the warming climate made the fire-prone weather conditions at least seven times as likely and 50% more intense.

While the science team is based in Europe, this particular study was done by 16 scientists across Canada, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the United States. And though a season like this should not be considered a new normal, they close their results with a sobering statistic.

“Although the fire-prone weather conditions were unprecedented, they are no longer extremely unusual. In today’s climate, similar weather conditions can be expected to occur once every 25 years.”

While it may not be this bad every year, we should prepare for more seasons like this one compared to decades past.