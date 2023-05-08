The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to stop using and discard certain at-home COVID-19 tests because of "significant concerns of bacterial contamination."

In a statement released Thursday, the FDA announced that the testing liquid in certain lots of SD Biosensor, Inc. Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests may be contaminated and should be disposed of immediately, without dumping the liquid down drains.

Approximately 500,000 of the affected tests were distributed to CVS Health, with about 16,000 more being sent to Amazon, according to the FDA. SD Biosensor, Inc., initiated a recall of the affected tests, and the agency is working with Roche Diagnostics, the distributor of the tests, to determine how many were sold to consumers.

A list of the affected lot numbers, which are located at the top of a label on the front of the box, can be found on the FDA website.

However, the agency explained that none of the impacted lots were distributed through federal testing programs, including the COVID.gov/tests site, so consumers who received their tests through any of those distribution methods can safely keep using their tests.

Those who have recently used tests from the potentially contaminated lots are urged to watch for signs of bacterial infection caused by exposure to the test liquid, including fever, discharge and red eyes, and to seek medical attention if those symptoms present themselves.

