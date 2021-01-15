Bridges from Virginia into Washington will be closed 48 hours for presidential inauguration

Several bridges that connect Virginia to Washington will be closed 48 hours for next week's presidential inauguration.

The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police announced Friday that state authorities would be assisting with the closures of the Potomac River spans under an agreement with the U.S. Secret Service.

Gov. Ralph Northam and several Democratic members of Virginia's congressional delegation — Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Reps. Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton — said in a statement that security threats called for "a response that balances protecting public safety in a manner commensurate with available intelligence about threats without going too far."

“All of us want the transfer of power to be as peaceful as possible,” they wrote in the joint statement.

According to the statement, state police will help with the closures of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge (Interstate 66), Arlington Memorial Bridge, Interstate 395 Bridge and 14th Street Bridge, beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday and ending at 6 a.m. Thursday.

VDOT and state police are urging drivers to plan ahead, avoid the area and use alternate routes.

For details about the closures, go to TinyURL.com/VaBridgeClosures.