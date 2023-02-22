The FBI on Tuesday said an internal memo from the Richmond office related to investigating Catholics — a memo that has angered public officials and several state attorneys around the country and in Virginia — “does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI.”

“While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, this particular field office product — disseminated only within the FBI — regarding racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI,” the national office for the FBI said yesterday in an email.

“Upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document,” the statement said.

“The FBI is committed to sound analytic tradecraft and to investigating and preventing acts of violence and other crimes while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and will never conduct investigative activities or open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity,” it added.

A spokeswoman for the local FBI field office in Richmond had said that the agency would not be commenting about a request by U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to hand over documents related to the internal memo, which classified “radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology” as a possible national security threat.

The eight-page memo from the Richmond office was leaked on Jan. 23 by Kyle Seraphin, who was a special agent at the bureau for six years, and was published on the site uncoverdc.com.

It said the agency was investigating Catholics who have possible ties to “the far-right white nationalist movement.”

“The FBI’s Richmond Division would like to protect Virginians from the threat of ‘white supremacy,’ which it believes has found a home within Catholics who prefer the Latin Mass,” Seraphin, who is Catholic, wrote.

Seraphin told The New York Post he believed the document was an “appalling” violation of the First Amendment and said there is no connection between Catholics and white supremacists.

The document was later rescinded by FBI headquarters.

Nineteen attorneys general, including Virginia’s, wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in which they condemned the memo and asked for information about how Catholics were being investigated. The letter also was sent to Stanley M. Meador, the special agent in charge of the Richmond office.

Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, and U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., also contacted Wray. They described the “FBI’s targeting of a set of Catholic Americans for their religious beliefs” as the latest example of a “serious misuse of federal law enforcement resources” for “apparent political purposes.”

Jordan asked that the FBI produce a list of investigations that the Richmond Field Office “relied upon to make its assessment,” as well as a list of the agency employees involved in the drafting, reviewing, approving or disseminating it. He set a deadline of 5 p.m. March 2.

“We remind you that whistleblower disclosures are protected by law and that we will not tolerate any effort to retaliate against whistleblowers for their disclosures,” Jordan added.