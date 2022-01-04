Williams: 'Democracy is always up for grabs.' Will January 6 become the new July 4?

We must demonstrate the capacity of democracy to work. But government has become populated by too many people who hate government, oddly, for what it can do for the masses. Our sense of collective possibility has been eroded by the politics of the individual, said Walker, former dean for the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.

The truth is, our nation has seldom been all-in on democracy. Black men were not granted the right to vote until 1870; women of all races, not until 1920. It took the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to ensure ballot access for all.

The act was arrogantly gutted by a Supreme Court whose Chief Justice, John Roberts, blithely declared victory over racism. Since then, the Republican Party has chipped away at the ballot access of anyone it deems unsupportive. And since the defeat of Donald Trump, this tactic has evolved into the gaming of the election system by giving Republican-controlled legislatures undue power over elections results.