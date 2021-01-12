Williams: After the Capitol insurrection, we need to know whose side police officers are on.

Police departments nationwide are investigating whether members of their ranks participated in this attempt to subvert the will of the voters in service of an unhinged president who values himself more than the U.S. constitution or its citizens. Police spokespersons from the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico say their departments are unaware of any personnel who were at the Capitol during the riot.

The Rocky Mount Police Department issued a statement Sunday saying it is aware two of its off-duty officers were present at an “event” in Washington on Wednesday. The department notified federal authorities and placed the officers on administrative leave “pending review.”

“The Town of Rocky Mount fully supports all lawful expressions of freedom of speech and assembly by its employees but does not condone the unlawful acts that occurred that day,” the statement read.

“Event,” in this context, belongs in the euphemism hall of fame. And what, exactly, is left to review?

Rocky Mount town manager C. James Ervin, in an email Monday, replied that the Virginia Code contains the Policeman’s Bill of Rights that outlines specific steps and processes. “The Town has to adhere to that, providing notice, and opportunity to respond and due process.”