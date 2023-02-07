Williams: It's past the time to purge Virginia's constitution of marriage bigotry

The movement toward marriage equality is the perfect metaphor in America’s quest for a more perfect union.

As hard as it may be to recall, the idea of legal same-sex marriage was a nonstarter in Virginia not so long ago. In 2006, 57% of Virginians who cast a ballot voted to to amend the state constitution to define marriage as between one man and one woman. The amendment also banned same-sex civil unions, domestic partnerships and any relationship between unmarried couples that approximates marriage.

Sen. Tim Kaine was governor of Virginia when voters ratified the amendment. At the time, Kaine — a former civil rights lawyer — argued that the measure went too far in its potentially adverse impact on unmarried people engaged in private contracts.

“The governor has repeatedly said he believes marriage is between a man and a woman, and he also believes that current Virginia law makes that clear. But he believes the second half of this proposed amendment just overreaches,” his then-spokesman, Kevin Hall, said at the time.

Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, the former ACLU of Virginia director who led the coalition against the amendment, lamented the outcome after it was ratified.

“How can you not be disappointed when Virginia has made the statement it made, which was that we are going to write discrimination into the constitution?” she said.

Times and attitudes have shifted dramatically since then. It’s past time for Virginia to make another statement, this time against discrimination.

Senators Mark Warner and Kaine agree. As detailed in Tuesday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch, they are urging the General Assembly to repeal the “shameful” ban.

“It is long past time that Virginia’s governing document conveys to same-sex marriages the same freedoms, rights, and responsibilities that are afforded to all other constitutional marriages. We urge you to work with your colleagues to advance legislation for a referendum that would fully protect Virginia’s LGBTQ couples,” Warner and Kaine wrote.

Inscribing bigotry into the state constitution was a dreadful idea whose time would quickly pass.

Today, seven out of 10 people in America support same-sex marriage, according to polling conducted by Gallup last May that showed a majority of Republicans also in support.

Given the numbers, it’s difficult to understand the recalcitrance of Republicans in the House of Delegates. I can only conclude that they are awaiting a more bigoted season.

Or a gift-wrapped reversal by the U.S. Supreme Court on marriage equality. After all, the high court overturned Roe v. Wade, another ruling that had enjoyed majority support.

The 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, Obergefell v. Hodges, recognized same-sex marriage as protected by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Marriage equality appeared to be settled law. And then came last year’s ruling by the court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade — with justice Clarence Thomas in a concurring opinion suggesting that the court should revisit similarly decided “erroneous” decisions, including Obergefell. Unnamed in his concurrence is the similarly decided Loving v. Virginia decision striking down state bans on interracial marriage. Thomas apparently is unbothered by the implications on his own interracial marriage.

During a recent anti-abortion march at the state Capitol, Gov. Glenn Youngkin — who avoided the abortion issue during his gubernatorial campaign — said: “Virginians elected a pro-life governor, and the one thing I do know is Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions.” But fewer than one-quarter of Virginians surveyed want more restrictions on abortion, according to poll results released in January by The Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

Kaine and Warner both supported the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden in December ensuring that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized by every state.

“The Obergefell decision, which is currently the law of the land, overrides Virginia’s ban. However, if the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell, the right of LGBTQ Virginians to marry in the Commonwealth would be jeopardized unless that ban is repealed,” Kaine and Warner said in a statement in December.

If Obergefell teaches us anything, it’s that a change of heart, or of law, is always potentially around the corner. Or to be wary of states that seem to be hedging their bets.

Alabama, in 2000, became the final state to repeal an interracial marriage ban in its constitution, 33 years after Loving v. Virginia made such bans unconstitutional. Remarkably, 40% of Alabama voters opposed the repeal.

On the other hand, voters in four states — Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont — voted last November to change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime, which is still allowed by the 13th Amendment. America needs to be headed in that direction.

Our foundational documents remain stained with bigotry. Until they reflect a more perfect union, we’ll always fall short.