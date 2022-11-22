Williams: Now is no time to feed anti-LGBTQ bigotry. The Youngkin administration needs to rescind its proposed transgender policies.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We had not recovered from the breathtaking violence 10 days ago at the University of Virginia when an assailant opened fire this past weekend at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“It’s just sad how not unexpected this is,” said state Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria. “These horrible tragedies happen again and again and it’s not surprising people target gay people for violence.”

Mass shootings are occurring in America with metronome-like regularity. The Club Q shooting in Colorado, which killed five people and wounded 17 others, occurred on the eve of the Transgender Day of Remembrance. It’s hard to view this as a coincidence.

Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia, said 2022 has been the deadliest year on record for anti-trans violence and the number of trans and nonbinary people killed.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 32 trans people have been killed this year — an overwhelming number of them Black transgender and nonconforming people — by those perpetrating anti-trans hate and violence. The dead include Virginians Ariyanna Mitchell and Aaron Lynch.

The figure doesn’t include the deaths of transgender and nonbinary people who were misidentified and misgendered by law enforcement.

Asked why violence against trans people is escalating, Rahaman cited “a sharp uptick” in anti-LGBTQ and, particularly, anti-trans policies.

She wrote a letter Tuesday urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to rescind the Youngkin administration’s proposed model policies on the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students.

The proposed policies, which rolled back some of the protections afforded to those students during the administration of then-Gov. Ralph Northam, are slated to go into effect Saturday.

“Anti-LGBTQ+, specifically anti-transgender, policies that attempt to strip away our human rights, push us back into the margins, and erase us from society are cruel and contribute to the anger and violence trans people in Virginia needlessly endure,” Rahaman said in her letter.

“The proposed model VDOE policies feed into that violence by targeting trans youth: erasing their stories from classrooms; blocking them from playing sports; and forcing educators to deadname, misgender, and out them to their parents. After this week’s tragic mass shooting in Colorado Springs, now is the time to stop the misinformation, transphobia and rhetoric that fuels such violence,” she said.

“The crisis our transgender and non-binary community is facing is urgent and must be met with urgency. Rescinding the policies now will help save lives.”

Political violence begets physical violence, whether its deference to killing machines such as the AR-15 rifle or the promotion of public policies overtly hostile to gay and trans people. So-called leaders demonize or ostracize entire groups of people, then offer empty platitudes when the otherized are victimized.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, is the epitome of this “thoughts and prayers” hypocrisy — a congressperson whose most notable calling card is her incendiary rhetoric, including against Muslims and the LGBTQ community.

As if LGBTQ people needed to feel even less safe, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas might be coming for their marriage rights. After the court majority’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Thomas threatened to overturn same-sex marriage.

Ebbin and Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, both gay members of the General Assembly, plan to (again) introduce legislation to repeal Virginia’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, approved by voters in 2006.

That ban declaring marriage as “only a union between one man and one woman” became moot when marriage equality became the law of the land. But Thomas’ pronouncement — and the election of a Republican majority to the House of Representatives — has lent a sense of urgency to protecting marriage equality in Virginia.

“The whole Dobbs decision shows that what we take for granted as rights maybe shouldn’t be taken for granted because there are dark forces that would bring us backwards, even among respected institutions such as the Supreme Court — or formerly respected institutions like the Supreme Court, I should say,” Ebbin said.

In the meantime, lawmakers are not doing enough to push back against the misinformation, transphobia and harmful rhetoric that supports or fuels violence, Rahaman said. “And so, when all that goes unchecked and is left to fester, this is why we have moments like what happened on Sunday.”

To be reminded as a group that you are perpetually unsafe, even in a place of historic refuge, carries a weighty psychic toll.

Rahaman’s hometown is Orlando, Fla., where a mass shooting at the Pulse, a gay nightclub, killed 49 people and wounded 53 others on June 12, 2016.

“The community is tired, especially for another event like what happened on Sunday and the significance of what queer bars and clubs mean to this community,” she said.

“They have a significant place in our history. They were often the only safe gathering places for LGBTQ people. So when you have essentially a terrorist walk into our safe spaces to inflict harm on us ... what happened in Colorado Springs and at Club Q really pierces the heart.”

We are a divided nation in crisis, at war with our most vulnerable citizens. Until we develop more of a heart, the killings will continue.