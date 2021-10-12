Williams: Our democracy is being torched. A survey out of UVA suggests many voters are willing to watch it burn.

Let's not assume these stresses started with Trump, the police murder of George Floyd, or the pandemic. They're as old as our nation's contradictions. America becomes most unsettled when it pursues truth, justice and equality.

Sabato says he's worried, and not just because of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"You're talking to a guy from Charlottesville, with the Neo-Nazis marching in front of my home" during that city's August 2017 rally of white supremacists, he said. He called Jan. 6 "probably the dress rehearsal for what's to come."

"The purpose of this study was not just to tell people we're in trouble, because I think most people knew that already, though this suggests we're in deeper trouble than they knew," Sabato said. "The purpose of the study was also to find some common ground between pieces of the Trump coalition and pieces of the Biden coalition."

The common ground appears to be substantial bipartisan support for investment in infrastructure: bridges, roads, ports, rail lines, water and wastewater systems. This gives Sabato a hope he acknowledges may be idealistic.

"We need some idealism," he said. "We need to inject it back into the system and get people thinking how to stave off violence and disaster."