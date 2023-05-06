“The device is not new. It is an old trick. It has been oft repeated, and with a similar purpose and effect,” Frederick Douglass said in 1894. “For truth, it gives us falsehood. For innocence, it gives us guilt. It gives bad names to good things, and good names to bad things.”

The old trick is being deployed 129 years later by the U.S. political right as it slanders a good thing — diversity, equity and inclusion — in service of a cynically racist political agenda.

The man appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to oversee DEI not only slandered the initiative he’s charged with promoting in state government, but pronounced last rites over its carcass, according to The Washington Post.

“Let’s take a moment right now to kill that cow. DEI is dead,” Martin D. Brown said at Virginia Military Institute. “We’re not going to bring that cow up anymore. It’s dead. It was mandated by the General Assembly, but this governor has a different philosophy of civil discourse, civility, treating — living the golden rule, right?”

I don’t understand how diversity, equity and inclusion are at loggerheads with civility, though it should be clear that the GOP views the acknowledgment of systemic racism as a “divisive concept” to be censored from public consumption.

Brown reveals the GOP’s talent for employing Black people to attack antiracism. Another tactic elevates foxes to head the henhouse. Under Youngkin, the result has been the nomination of an environmental plunderer to head Natural Resources; a health commissioner who dismissed the documented role of structural racism in health outcomes; and a DEI chief who’d dismantle DEI.

Brown’s remarks led to calls for his dismissal by former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, the Virginia NAACP and the General Assembly’s Black, Latino and Asian American Pacific Islander caucuses. It’s a logical response when a gubernatorial appointee thrusts a middle finger at legislative intent.

Nakeina Douglas-Glenn, director of the Research Institute for Social Equity (RISE) at VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, said the institute defines equity in its research “as fairness and impartiality, consistent with the definition put forward by the National Academy of Public Administration.

“It is unclear why anyone would be opposed to that,” she added.

Faye Belgrave is the associate dean for Equity and Community Partnerships in the College of Humanities and Sciences at VCU. She wrote that college’s definition of equity:

“Equity is the process of ensuring that procedures and programs are impartial and provide equal possible outcomes for every individual. It ensures everyone has access to the same opportunities and recognizes we don’t all start from the same place because some groups have more advantages and others face more barriers. Equity corrects for this imbalance.”

Why would anyone have a problem with that?

“I don’t know,” Belgrave said. “Because really, basically, it is about fairness.”

But make no mistake: Brown did not merely threaten to terminate equity, but the entirety of DEI. And Youngkin has his back in pushing for its destruction.

Somewhere, Jim Crow is smiling.

“Governor Youngkin will continue to advance equal opportunities — not equal outcomes — for all Virginians,” said Macaulay Porter, his press secretary, in a statement. “This is too important of an issue to succumb to those seeking to cancel Chief Brown for challenging the groupthink of the progressive left’s pursuit of equity at any cost.”

This doublespeak sounds like Youngkin’s stated commitment to “teach all history, the good and the bad” while stifling classroom instruction by banning “inherently divisive concepts.”

Cancel Brown?

The governor’s vision of Virginia cancels Black, Latino and Asian Virginians, women, LGBTQ people and individuals with disabilities. It refuses to acknowledge that this nation’s systems, since its inception, have been rigged to benefit people who look like Youngkin.

It presents equity — fairness — as a form of oppression. It promotes the zero-sum idea that DEI disadvantages white people while rewarding unqualified “others.”

“But there’s been pretty abundant research that has shown diversity brings about better production, better creativity, more innovation, better retention, less absenteeism,” Belgrave said. “This is just not to do what might be morally right, but really to have a more productive organization.”

The demonization of DEI mirrors the animus toward CRT (critical race theory), another concept poorly understood or wildly distorted by its detractors.

Jonathan Zur, president and CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, said he has not spoken with Youngkin or Brown to know their motivations. “In general, however, I have observed that many of the people who have publicly critiqued diversity, equity, and inclusion over the last eighteen months are using the words and concepts incorrectly, which is resulting in increased polarization.

“What most concerns me in this moment is that those who are already most marginalized in society are the ones who are most harmed by active resistance to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The pandemic made clear that ‘one size fits all’ interventions do not serve all Virginians well. For our elected leaders to truly represent all of their constituents, they need to consider the demographics of our communities and develop policies that serve our diverse needs. The simple reality is that Virginia will be stronger if all of us are included, valued, and have a fair chance to succeed.”

For too long, Virginia and America denied too many people a fair chance at success. Today, attempts to remedy this are being called a bad thing.

It’s an old trick. Don’t fall for it.