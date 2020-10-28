Schapiro: Northam as judge, jury and executioner of VMI

It is that restless coalition, however, that reflects the aggrieved at VMI: Blacks and women, some of whom have complained to newspapers over the past four months that they are belittled and besieged by a culture and conduct rooted in the slave-holding South for which cadets fought and died during the Civil War.

But it is also at VMI that Blacks, who were first admitted in 1968, and women, who first matriculated there in 1997, rose to leadership positions, as class presidents and within the school's military hierarchy — and beyond. Among them a Black 1981 civil engineering graduate mentioned as a successor to Peay: Darren McDew, a retired Air Force four-star general from Hampton who led the U.S. Transportation Command.

The search for Peay's successor — and the trustees who will conduct it, among them, three Blacks appointed by Northam — will not be without intrigues shaped by the current controversy and the threat that Democrats will use the budget as cudgel against VMI. Some hold out the possibility of closing the school — an idea Northam opposes.

The speculative whirl now surrounds the Northam-ordered investigation of racial inequity at VMI, announced in a letter that had a distinct guilty-as-charged tone. The school has its own ideas who might lead it.