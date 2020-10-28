Schapiro: Northam as judge, jury and executioner of VMI

This past Friday — shortly after Gov. Ralph Northam, if only because of the pace of events, would be recast as judge, jury and executioner of his alma mater, Virginia Military Institute — Northam's chief of staff, Clark Mercer, telephoned Richard Cullen, the lawyer-fixer VMI hired to help extract it from a fast-spreading racial controversy.
Mercer told Cullen it was time for superintendent Binnie Peay to go, that Northam — who over the summer had discussed with Peay his worries about the fraught atmosphere at VMI — and the Democratic legislative leadership did not believe the retired Army four-star general could fashion a remedy that put equity for cadets of color ahead of the school's Confederate heritage.
Mercer and Cullen, a Democrat and Republican, respectively, who had become acquainted during the inconclusive Cullen-led investigation into the origins of the blackface photo that nearly drove Northam from office in 2019, discussed the weapons available to the administration and General Assembly for forcing change at tradition-bound VMI.
They included motivation by humiliation: a very public no-confidence vote by the legislature, possibly on its return in November.
Northam's office also considered that Peay, who had made no secret of his interest in retirement but was delaying it because of the pandemic and the aftershocks of George Floyd's death, could announce he was stepping down and depart with the appropriate ruffles and flourishes ahead of the holiday break in November, leaving it to a fresh face to make over VMI.
But the news out of Lexington and Richmond dictated otherwise, calling attention to the many and varied ways — some obvious, some subtle; in this instance, somewhat awkward — that governors, who appoint the trustees who hire and fire college and university presidents, can shape the leadership of taxpayer-supported institutions such as VMI.
In 1987, Jerry Baliles, outraged that Virginia Tech put athletics ahead of academics, installed some of his closest personal and political pals as trustees, ensuring he got the straight skinny on what the school was doing — or not — to reset its priorities. That episode cost Bill Lavery the presidency of VPI.
Support Local Journalism
In 1993, Doug Wilder, traveled to historically Black Virginia State University to tell a balking board of visitors that it would hire state treasurer Eddie Moore as its president, that it was its last chance to fix its sloppy finances. The board caved. And Moore more than stopped the bleeding.
Peay, for 17 years balancing a constituency of deep-pocketed, hell-no opponents of change and younger up-and-comers for whom change is a constant, announced Monday his immediate resignation, saying he'd been told the governor and General Assembly leaders no longer had confidence in his leadership. It was the bureaucratic equivalent of seppuku.
Within VMI circles and even beyond, Peay was suddenly seen as the victim of a press-fueled feeding frenzy and Northam as the heavy, again accommodating the liberal, multihued Democratic coalition that dominates the legislature and a year earlier had demanded his resignation over that humiliating picture in his medical school yearbook.
It is that restless coalition, however, that reflects the aggrieved at VMI: Blacks and women, some of whom have complained to newspapers over the past four months that they are belittled and besieged by a culture and conduct rooted in the slave-holding South for which cadets fought and died during the Civil War.
But it is also at VMI that Blacks, who were first admitted in 1968, and women, who first matriculated there in 1997, rose to leadership positions, as class presidents and within the school's military hierarchy — and beyond. Among them a Black 1981 civil engineering graduate mentioned as a successor to Peay: Darren McDew, a retired Air Force four-star general from Hampton who led the U.S. Transportation Command.
The search for Peay's successor — and the trustees who will conduct it, among them, three Blacks appointed by Northam — will not be without intrigues shaped by the current controversy and the threat that Democrats will use the budget as cudgel against VMI. Some hold out the possibility of closing the school — an idea Northam opposes.
The speculative whirl now surrounds the Northam-ordered investigation of racial inequity at VMI, announced in a letter that had a distinct guilty-as-charged tone. The school has its own ideas who might lead it.
Two names are being floated, both Democrats: Eric Holder, U.S. attorney general in the Obama administration and a supporter of the Virginia redistricting amendment opposed by many of the legislators who are down on VMI, and Jamie Gorelick, deputy attorney general during the Clinton years whose representation of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, has angered party operatives and activists.
To which the Northam administration, mindful that whomever it selects must be familiar with higher education, military culture and racial complexities, is saying fuhgeddaboudit. The actual cost of the investigation hasn't been determined. Nor has the figurative cost to VMI.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Listen to his podcast, Capitol Chat, on Richmond.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro. Listen to his analysis at 8:45 a.m. Friday on VPM News, 88.9 FM.