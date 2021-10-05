Williams: If Facebook won't change, the next break should be ours.

When Instagram crashed for six hours on Monday, Sarah Choi’s reaction hopscotched from “FREEDOM!” to “addiction.”

The Richmond-based marketing consultant noticed her finger opening the Instagram app on her phone out of habit. “It felt way more than 6 hours because I was in a low-signal zone all morning,” Choi said Monday night during — of course — our direct message chat on Instagram. She called it “sobering” how often she opens the app when she doesn’t need to. “It is an addiction.”

We survived the blackout. But can we survive the influence of Facebook, whose products can be so destabilizing on a personal and national level?

In the wake of allegations by a whistleblower who formerly worked at the company, some folks would love to see Facebook — whose media empire includes Instagram and WhatsApp — go offline for good.

Tuesday, Frances Haugen, who shared the company’s internal documents with the media and federal law enforcement, testified before Congress that Facebook’s products “harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy. The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people.”