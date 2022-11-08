Williams: Tuesday's question: Will we elect to learn from our past or close our American chapter?

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The weekly horoscope in The Cut is usually so on the mark that I’ve wondered if Madame Clairevoyant is stalking me. But Sunday night’s felt more foreboding than usual.

Even when a relationship is clearly not working anymore or when a chapter is obviously coming to a close, it can be hard for you to call it. Life is long and unpredictable, and your curiosity keeps you hanging on: Who knows what amazing developments might happen a day, a month, a year from now? Sometimes, though, it’s necessary to close the door ...

Was this about a relationship?

A job?

I scratched my head. And then it hit me: Tuesday is Election Day.

This was about a relationship, all right, between me and my country. It has always been complicated, contradictory and fraught. But only recently did I consider a separation and the possible need for an exit strategy. Based on my conversations, I’m not alone.

The congressional balance of power hung in the balance Tuesday, which is nothing new. But as I patiently waited in line to cast my ballot, this Election Day felt more like a door of no return than any I’ve experienced.

The outcome of the 2016 election felt like both a backlash and a mistake; 2020 felt like a correction. But this election, given all that has happened since the last, feels like a wholesale abandonment of the idea of America itself.

If the political right was unmoved by a violent insurrection to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power, there is no rule of law, no matter how strenuously they campaign on law and order. Yet polls show voters more concerned with crime, the price of gas and the state of the economy than the precarious condition of our democracy.

Our election season coincided with my viewing of the PBS documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which will be the subject of a screening and panel discussion (including myself) next Tuesday evening at the Virginia Holocaust Museum.

This three-part documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein will leave you neither feeling good about our nation’s past choices or sanguine about its future. It includes themes that could be straight out of today’s headlines: Xenophobia. Religious bigotry. Political violence. Neighbor turning on neighbor.

Scapegoating. Demonization. Demagoguery.

“Part of our national mythology is that we are a good people, we are a democracy,” says historian Nell Irvin Painter in the film. “And we are a democracy, and in our better moments, we are a very good people.

“But that’s not all there is to this story,” she says. “And I think if we’re going to congratulate ourselves on our democracy, which I think we should, we also need to face up to the other side.”

There’s no quicker way to shut down a discussion than to liken anything in America to Hitler or Nazi Germany. But Hitler’s quest to create a white, Protestant ethno-state is all the more chilling in the extent it was inspired by the United States.

The year 1924 was one of racism and retrenchment in the U.S. amid rampant xenophobia and the embrace of the pseudo-science of eugenics. The barring of intermarriage between German Jews and gentiles was an offshoot of America’s Jim Crow treatment of Black people.

According to the documentary, 33 of 48 states enacted eugenics laws mandating the enforced sterilization of wards of state deemed physically or mentally unfit. Before such laws were overturned, more than 60,000 people would be sterilized without their consent.

The Johnson-Reed Act of 1924 would largely restrict U.S. immigration to white European Protestants and bar Asians uncovered by the previous century’s Chinese Exclusion Act. Alarm over the arrival of Jews, Catholics and southern and eastern Europeans, and the trauma of the Great Depression, left isolationist America cold-hearted at the plight of Jews seeking refuge here before about two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population was systematically murdered.

Hitler, before rising to power, was imprisoned in Germany for his role in a failed coup attempt; it remains to be seen whether Donald Trump will return to the White House or be punished for his role in inciting an insurrection. Hitler’s attacks on German Jews fueled his rise to power; Trump’s election was powered by his attacks on Mexicans and Muslims.

Nazi Germany banned and burned books by Jews; in America, the political right seeks to ban books by LGBTQ authors or authors of color. The Nazis had brown shirts assaulting Jews; the U.S. political right has militia groups storming the Capitol.

“In the past few years, I’ve begun to wonder how serious America’s commitment to looking at some of the dark marks in its history really is,” says historian Deborah Lipstadt in the film. “How can we learn from the past? Where did we go wrong? How can we not go wrong the next time?”

The next time is here. We’ve got to take stock, before the door closes on this American chapter.