Nearly 500 firearms collected in gun buyback, police Chief says

The Richmond City Police Department announced it purchased nearly 500 firearms for a total cost of $67,500 during its first gun buyback program — an initiative aimed at curbing gun violence.

Interim Chief of Police Rick Edwards addressed the city’s public safety committee Tuesday afternoon with the results of the August event which saw hundreds of willing citizens come forward to exchange their firearms for gift cards.

In total, the department collected 227 handguns, 117 rifles, 115 unknown classifications, 10 inoperable guns, seven BB guns and five assault rifles for a total of 481 total weapons.

In exchange, citizens received a gift card from either Walmart, Kroger, Amazon or Foot Locker ranging from $25 to $250 depending on the class of firearm.

While the department considers the initiative a success, Edwards said he is aware there are mixed reviews for the initiative citing, “the people that are most likely to use a gun in a crime are not going to turn it over to a police department.”

Despite this claim, Edwards said it is a way for folks to safely turnover their weapons.

The city allocated roughly $80,000 for the event and, to date, Richmond has committed $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to fund its violence prevention and intervention framework.

With the remaining funds in place, Edwards said the department plans to host another event in the upcoming months.

"This is not a panacea. It’s one tool in the toolbox,” Edwards said. “When we look at it holistically, we think it’s just a big part of our overall strategy to defeat gun violence.”

The announcement of the initiative's results comes after the second homicide death by gunshot wound of the year.

According to Edwards, the city recorded 59 homicides in 2022 and 90 in 2021, but a 7% increase in aggravated assault shootings from 2021 to 2022.

In August 2022, the police department partnered with the California-based nonprofit Robby Poblete Foundation to host the gun prevention event at Liberation Church at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike.

Participants filled the trunks of their vehicles with their unloaded firearms. From there, Richmond police weapon masters retrieved and inspected the firearms to be later transformed into art materials through the foundation’s Art of Peace initiative.

“I want the community to understand that we take every murder seriously, that we’re going to leave no stone unturned and we’re going to get justice for those families so they don’t feel like they have to do it themselves,” Edwards said.

