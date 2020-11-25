'Never have to search for a family again.' Richmond-area families reflect on adopting teenagers

“The average age of the kids we serve now is 14 years old and that is because people who want to adopt want babies. The need is for the older kids, because it’s challenging to find families who want older children,” Nadine Marsh-Carter, CEO of Children’s Home Society, said in an interview.

Alston officially became part of the Matthews family in June 2019, after six stops in different foster homes. The trio worked to build trust. Teens in Virginia's child welfare system live in four different foster homes on average, said Marsh-Carter.

It took time. "It's just so important to take it slow," said Ruth Matthews.

Alston had a history of acting out in school as he struggled academically, performing at a second or third grade learning level instead of eighth grade. He was small for his age and exhibited immature behavior, said Pat Matthews.

Pat Matthews recalled asking Alston’s pediatrician about his son’s size to which the doctor said, “this is because of trauma. And he said, you know, once he feels loved, and secure his body will kick in and everything will be fine.”

Now a sophomore at Goochland High School, during eighth and ninth grade, Alston was tutored outside of school where his confidence soared and his behavior improved as his studies improved.