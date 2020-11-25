'Never have to search for a family again.' Richmond-area families reflect on adopting teenagers

Alston Matthews was filled with nervous energy as he sat at Bruster's Ice Cream waiting to meet his future adoptive father. His hair hadn't been cut for months. His clothes were either too small or three sizes too big.
Then, Pat Matthews pulled up in a two-seat red Jaguar convertible. Alston's jaw dropped, but the more he and soon-to-be father talked, the more he relaxed.
As the two met, nearly 2-and-a-half years ago, Pat Matthews' wife, Ruth, was off to the hospital to be with their biological daughter as she went into labor, giving birth to the second Matthews grandchild.
The Matthews, with two grown children, had put adoption on their back burner for years. But after their son and daughter graduated from college and began to establish their lives, their home felt empty. They finally took the plunge with the Children’s Home Society of Virginia, an organization that focuses on adoptions of older children.
“What I always say to people you know we went in thinking we were going to bless the child, but he's blessed our entire family,” Ruth Matthews said.
Virginia ranks last in the nation for children aging out of foster care without being adopted, according to the most recent data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. For the current year, 594 children have aged out through October. In 2019 and 2018 those numbers were 624 and 627, respectively. In 2017, 446 children aged out, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
“The average age of the kids we serve now is 14 years old and that is because people who want to adopt want babies. The need is for the older kids, because it’s challenging to find families who want older children,” Nadine Marsh-Carter, CEO of Children’s Home Society, said in an interview.
Alston officially became part of the Matthews family in June 2019, after six stops in different foster homes. The trio worked to build trust. Teens in Virginia's child welfare system live in four different foster homes on average, said Marsh-Carter.
It took time. "It's just so important to take it slow," said Ruth Matthews.
Alston had a history of acting out in school as he struggled academically, performing at a second or third grade learning level instead of eighth grade. He was small for his age and exhibited immature behavior, said Pat Matthews.
Pat Matthews recalled asking Alston’s pediatrician about his son’s size to which the doctor said, “this is because of trauma. And he said, you know, once he feels loved, and secure his body will kick in and everything will be fine.”
Now a sophomore at Goochland High School, during eighth and ninth grade, Alston was tutored outside of school where his confidence soared and his behavior improved as his studies improved.
“There was this turning point where he realized that we were for real and he started to trust us," said Pat Matthews. "He started to feel secure with us and he started to call us mom and dad."
Trauma, which many youth in foster care carry with them, “can complicate normally healthy development and delay typical milestones,” including getting a driver’s license, graduating from high school, being hired for a first job and attending college, according to the Juvenile Law Center, a public interest law firm that advocates for youth in child welfare and justice systems.
In the past few years, Alston, 16, not only has found a home but has friends, is a Boy Scout, summers at the family beach house in North Carolina where he also works at a restaurant. Back home he works at a garden nursery. He enjoys playing video games too, like Call of Duty and Minecraft.
Alston wants to help out foster kids who are still waiting for a permanent family. Still in the preliminary stages, Alston has ideas to donate some of his paycheck to foster kids and plans to ask his church, Mount Vernon Baptist for assistance.
For Alston, being adopted was “the happiest day of my life because I finally had a family to go to. It was just the best day of my life knowing I would never have to search for a family again.”
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, established in 1900, has placed nearly 13,500 children into permanent homes over the past 120 years. A contract agency through the Virginia Department of Social Services, the organization works with specific counties to place the children with their new families. The society does not coordinate newborn or infant adoptions, rather adoptions of older children, with most being teenagers.
While the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges in the adoption process, the society got creative with meetings between potential families and children outdoors, virtual meeting sessions and virtual training programs.
“The uncertainty of foster care really looms on kids,” Marsh-Carter said. “The positive impact of being adopted during these unprecedented times is greater than ever before.”
An attorney by practice, Marsh-Carter’s journey with the society began with helping families navigate the legalities of adoption. Then, one day, Marsh-Carter found herself sitting in the society’s lobby with an empty car seat waiting to bring her daughter home. Two years later she received a call that her daughter's newborn brother also needed a home.
“I went from being an attorney for clients to becoming a client myself,” Marsh-Carter said, who first served on the Board of Directors before becoming CEO in 2006.
Most of the children the society places with a new family are in the foster care system, who “have significant trauma in their lives,” making the focus of the society to not find children for families but to find families who can meet the needs of the children, Marsh-Carter said.
However, not all children get adopted and eventually age out of foster care, having to start their adult lives alone.
“One of the primary challenges children who age out face is they lack a permanent adult connection for guidance and support,” Marsh-Carter said.
Skills such as doing laundry, grocery shopping, saving money and having access to quality healthcare and education are lost. Through the program My Path Forward, children are provided housing, access to education or vocational training, transportation and mentors to help them navigate adulthood and healthcare access.
Nearly two years ago at a Children’s Home adoption event at Launch!, a trampoline park, the Steele family met their future daughter Caylin.
Caylin spied them in a sea of adults, immediately thinking “whoa, these are my people.” Margaret Steele sported fun hair and tattoos. Bill Steele was wearing a 'Marlboro' shirt.
The Steeles watched Caylin take initiative when a vending machine ate her money. She said “Excuse me for a second, I’ve got to handle this with the manager,” and walked off. Margaret turned to Bill and said, 'That’s our kid, that’s our kid right there.'
Caylin, now 17, joined the Steele household where she quickly became the big sister of the household, with the Steeles' three biological children, 11-year-old twins, a boy and a girl and 12-year-old son.
“They [the kids] never batted an eye, in their minds she’s their older sister period,” Bill Steele said.
Caylin, who enjoys writing poetry, painting and action-oriented video games, is a senior at Thomas Dale High School where her favorite subjects are history and government.
She has learned impulse control, learning how to channel her anger that used to overtake her quickly and responsibility, by doing chores around the house, such as “proudly” cleaning a bathroom.
Since becoming part of the family, the Steele household has been filled with more laughter, screenings of horror movies and cooking new recipes.
“It’s been a really wonderful process to get to know her, to get to know what she needed from us,” including acquiring a driver’s learners permit, finding a job and even standing up for Caylin with a teacher, Margaret Steele said.
In the initial meeting with the Children’s Society, Margaret Steele remembers being told that they don’t specialize in adoptions of younger children which wasn't an issue at all.
“I said, ‘Neither do I. That’s great, we’re not here for that,” she recalled with a laugh.
For Margaret Steele, she sees that a large portion of the job of being a parent happens when children are technically grown, “because you always need an adult no matter how adult you are."