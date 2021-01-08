New CARITAS Center with women's shelter, recovery program opens as addiction epidemic deepens

The new center arrives as overdose deaths are expected to reach record highs.

As health officials work to contain the coronavirus, the addiction epidemic is worsening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a record high of more than 81,000 deaths nationwide in the 12-month period ending in May 2020.

In a news release last month, the CDC said the pandemic appears to be accelerating the addiction crisis, and recommended wider distribution of naloxone, a medication that reverses opioid overdoses, and improved accessibility to treatment services for substance use disorder.

The Virginia Department of Health, meanwhile, recently projected a 26% increase in fatal overdoses from 1,626 deaths in 2019 to 2,053 in 2020.

Stanley said health and safety restrictions made it difficult to operate the recovery programs and accept new intakes. She said they were briefly disrupted last spring.

"We had to shut our doors for nine weeks," Stanley said. "We finally got to a point where we had to have the conversation with our medical partners ... and we said, 'you know there's more people dying from addiction than there is from COVID. We have to find a way to open our doors back up.'"