New finance reports show Stoney far ahead in mayoral campaign fundraising

New campaign finance reports show incumbent Levar Stoney far ahead of all five candidates for mayor of Richmond, raising twice as much as his two closest competitors through September with $224,603 in cash and in-kind donations.

The fundraising totals mirror the results of a recent Richmond-Times Dispatch poll that put Stoney in front of the two other leading candidates, Councilwoman Kimberly Gray and Alexsis Rodgers, who both raised nearly $100,000 last month.

Stoney's challengers said Friday that the race is about more than who has the most money.

Rodgers, whose campaign raised $98,283 last month, said Friday that her campaign set a local record for the most individual contributions with 2,593 donations to date. She said the 651 donations of under $100 given to her campaign also shows that she has more grassroots support than Stoney and Gray, who respectively have received 105 and 77 small donations.