New finance reports show Stoney far ahead in mayoral campaign fundraising

New campaign finance reports show incumbent Levar Stoney far ahead of all five candidates for mayor of Richmond, raising twice as much as his two closest competitors through September with $224,603 in cash and in-kind donations.
The fundraising totals mirror the results of a recent Richmond-Times Dispatch poll that put Stoney in front of the two other leading candidates, Councilwoman Kimberly Gray and Alexsis Rodgers, who both raised nearly $100,000 last month.
Stoney's challengers said Friday that the race is about more than who has the most money.
Rodgers, whose campaign raised $98,283 last month, said Friday that her campaign set a local record for the most individual contributions with 2,593 donations to date. She said the 651 donations of under $100 given to her campaign also shows that she has more grassroots support than Stoney and Gray, who respectively have received 105 and 77 small donations.
"As an organizer, I understand that people are the source of our political power. Without the community, we don’t make progress," she said. "People are the driving force that makes Richmond what it is, and our community can not give that power solely to corporations and the wealthy few."
With an advantage in the ability to buy advertisements and mailers, Stoney has more resources to reach the 30% of voters who, according to the results of the poll conducted by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, remain undecided.
"The new reports out today only underscore the fact that Mayor Stoney is in the strongest position to win in November," said Kevin Zeithaml, the incumbent's campaign manager.
Of 601 likely city voters the Wason Center surveyed between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5, 36% said they support Stoney; 16%, Gray; 15%, Rodgers; 3%, Justin Griffin; and 1%, Tracey Mclean.
Griffin, a small-business lawyer, raised $8,376 last month. Mclean had yet to file a new report as of Friday afternoon.
Stoney's biggest contribution last month ($25,000) came from the Common Good VA, a political action committee founded by former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Stoney's most well connected ally. The mayor spent most of his funds, more than $160,000, on advertising through Wasington, D.C. firm Buying Time Media.
Sonjia Smith, a philanthropist from the Charlottesville area, remains Rodgers' biggest financial supporter having donated $25,000 to her last month. Smith and her husband, Michael Bills, have contributed $100,000 to her campaign so far.
Rodgers spent the most of her money last month on campaign staff and Alexandria-based consulting firm, Chadderdon Lestingi Creative Strategies, to which she paid nearly $77,000.
Gray raised $92,455 last month, but said she isn't concerned about falling behind the other two front runners. "I know how to spend all my dollars wisely," she said. "I’ve always had opponents that outraised and outspent me."
Gray's largest supporter last month, William F. Kastelberg IV, president of the Richmond-based homebuilding company Mako Builders, donated $10,000 to her campaign. Gray spent the most on payments to Nexivate Group, a Ruckersville-based firm that's providing her campaign marketing and media support.
She said internal polling conducted through the firm found her within "striking distance" of the mayor. She declined to provide more specific figures, but said their findings were similar to a recent poll conducted by the American Research Group, as reported by the Richmond Free Press.
In order to win the Nov. 3 election, according to the city's charter, candidates must carry at least five of the nine council districts.
The next and final campaign finance report before the election are due Oct. 26.
