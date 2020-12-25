New mixed-income apartment complex in Jackson Ward provides housing opportunities, pays homage to neighborhood's roots

Parker said her $378 monthly rent is about the same as what she paid living in Fay.

The new development includes 6,000 square-feet of commercial retail space. It remains vacant, but McLaughlin imagines it could accommodate a small business incubator or workshop for neighborhood residents along with a coffee shop.

Before moving into the apartment complex, Jones was living in a shelter on Hull Street. He said it was one of many temporary housing situations he had in Richmond, New York, Baltimore and Atlanta.

He said things fell apart for him soon after he left the Army in 1987 with an honorable discharge. He struggled with substance abuse, went through a divorced and eventually lost his home. A series of misdemeanors led to felony charges for non-violent crimes he said he committed in desperation.

"They hold that against you … it makes it very hard for a person who made a mistake in the past to get housing," he said. "It keeps a lot of people homeless or in bad situations or where they don't want to be."

Now comes the challenge of improving his situation further. He recently bought what he thought was a reliable car after saving the little money leftover from his monthly disability checks for two years. It lasted no longer than a week.