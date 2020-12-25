New mixed-income apartment complex in Jackson Ward provides housing opportunities, pays homage to neighborhood's roots

All Walter Jones needs to do is look out his window to remind himself that he's come a long way.
From his humble studio apartment he can see the oversized bush across the street where he used to camp. Not long ago, he lay under the bush feeling helpless.
"I wasn't suicidal, but I sometimes felt that non-existence would be better than my daily life," said Jones, 59, an Army veteran from Norfolk. "The world doesn't acknowledge you. You're cast away from normal society."
Jones moved into a mixed-income development in Jackson Ward this fall after three decades of struggling with homelessness. There's "heat when it's cold; cooling when it's warm;" he said: "I'm really thankful."
There are many like Jones -- thousands -- who will need affordable housing as the city grows. Local housing experts in 2018 estimated that there's a deficit of 20,000 affordable rental units in the city, and that 1,000 new homes affordable for low-income households will be needed annually through 2040 to meet projected demand.
Jones said he feels fortunate to move into a new mixed-income development in Jackson Ward intended to meet that demand.
The new development near I-95 is a pair of apartment buildings bordered by North First, North Second, East Duval and East Jackson streets.
The Rosa, one of the buildings, is a four-story, 72-unit apartment specifically for low-income seniors. The other, Van de Vyver Apartment Homes, features 82 apartments, about half of which are supposed to be affordable to working class households.
Jones, who receives federal aid because he has trouble walking, said he pays $137 in rent each month. He said a federal housing voucher he obtained before moving into the Van de Vyver in October covers an additional $1,000.
Enterprise Community Development, a Silver Spring, Md.-based nonprofit real estate development firm, recently completed construction on the $30 million complex this fall. The non-profit financed the project through public-private partnerships involving several banks as well as local and state agencies.
Brian McLaughlin, the nonprofit's CEO and president, said a goal of the project is keeping and restoring the historical character of Jackson Ward, a center of commerce and culture for the city's Black community before the city razed parts of it and several other Black-owned homes and neighborhoods for the development of I-95 in the 1950s.
"Anyone who is a student of this industry realizes that the highway transportation system became weaponized," McLaughlin said. "It became a tool ... that expanded our ability to quickly moved around the country, but it also destroyed neighborhoods and had tragic consequences."
Janis Allen, president of the Historic Jackson Ward Association, said the developers worked with the community throughout the development process.
"This project supports the community's vision of strategic development -- providing quality housing and retail options that complement and respect the historic and architectural integrity of Jackson Ward,” Allen said in a release.
The development pays homage to the community and its history in a few ways.
The Rosa is named after Rosa Bowser, the first Black teacher in Richmond Public Schools. The Van de Vyver is named for a former school associated with St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond founded the church in Jackson Ward in the late 19th century to serve the area's Black residents.
The developers preserved a garden on the site to commemorate the church, which closed more than 50 years ago.
The project also plays a part in the redevelopment of the city's public housing stock. All of the Rosa's residents, according to the developer, moved from nearby Fay Towers, an 11-story public housing apartment built in 1976. The city's public housing agency is preparing to demolish it to make way for redevelopment.
"Fay Towers was a nice place for me, but there's no comparison," said Sarah Parker, a retired Phillip Morris employee who moved into the Rosa last year. "The Rosa is beautiful and brand new. It's a nice place to be. I was talking to people who came by yesterday and they were just ecstatic with how beautiful it is."
Parker said her $378 monthly rent is about the same as what she paid living in Fay.
The new development includes 6,000 square-feet of commercial retail space. It remains vacant, but McLaughlin imagines it could accommodate a small business incubator or workshop for neighborhood residents along with a coffee shop.
Before moving into the apartment complex, Jones was living in a shelter on Hull Street. He said it was one of many temporary housing situations he had in Richmond, New York, Baltimore and Atlanta.
He said things fell apart for him soon after he left the Army in 1987 with an honorable discharge. He struggled with substance abuse, went through a divorced and eventually lost his home. A series of misdemeanors led to felony charges for non-violent crimes he said he committed in desperation.
"They hold that against you … it makes it very hard for a person who made a mistake in the past to get housing," he said. "It keeps a lot of people homeless or in bad situations or where they don't want to be."
Now comes the challenge of improving his situation further. He recently bought what he thought was a reliable car after saving the little money leftover from his monthly disability checks for two years. It lasted no longer than a week.
Despite the setback, he's hoping that finally that having a home will be transformational.
He worries about whether he can land a good quality job. He wants to be productive, to help others and to show them that it's never too late to make a better life.
