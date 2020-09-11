New Richmond registrar's office unveiled a week before absentee voting begins for November election

Election registrars in the area have attributed the uptick in absentee voting to both COVID-19 as well as a new Virginia law allowing residents to vote absentee in person or mail ahead of an election without a state approved reason.

A registrar since 1996, Showalter has never seen absentee requests to this level, calling it “an off the charts increase.”

“I have never seen anything like this in any election,” Showalter said.

A month ago, 11,000 absentee ballots had been requested; at the same time in the 2016 presidential election only 500 absentee ballots had been requested.

As states grapple with mail-in voting for the first time, some voters have expressed concerns over their ballots actually being counted. Showalter, has no concerns, in fact she is in favor of all voters receiving mail-in ballots.

While a large population will vote absentee, Richmond and all other localities still need to be prepared for Nov. 3, itself. A month ago, Showalter said she was “really worried” about the number of poll workers the city would have by Election Day. However, in the past few weeks, applications have been rolling in.