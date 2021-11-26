New RVA Eviction Lab report shows how presence of legal counsel affects outcomes for tenants facing eviction

About one in 10 renters facing eviction in the Richmond region had legal representation at court last year.
The average eviction hearing lasted less than three minutes. Two out of five cases took fewer than 60 seconds for a judge to decide.
These and other findings, laid out in a new report by the RVA Eviction Lab at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, underscored how crucial legal counsel can be for tenants facing the prospect of losing their homes.
The report, published this month, solidified conclusions that legal aid attorneys and tenant advocates say they have long suspected: tenants are at a disadvantage when they don’t have someone in their corner that’s familiar with their rights under the law, and that all but guarantees a favorable outcome for a landlord.
“Just an hour or two of observation on any day and you see it right before your eyes; you see, essentially, an assembly-line system,” said Marty Wegbreit, director of litigation for the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society. “I wouldn’t even call it assembly-line justice – I would call it an assembly-line system or assembly-line processing. We’ve always known [legal representation] made a big difference, but we didn’t know how big a difference, especially in Richmond, Virginia.”
In 2018, an Eviction Lab at Princeton University analysis published by the New York Times found Richmond had the second highest eviction rate of any large city in the country. Between 2000 and 2016, 11% of Richmond renters were evicted from their homes. Five of the 10 cities with the highest eviction rates in the country were in Virginia, researchers found.
In response, state and local leaders sought to curb evictions by ensuring tenants had access to pro bono legal support. Richmond set up the first eviction diversion program in the state. Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration matched a $2 million grant from IKEA to expand legal services for tenants facing eviction for a two-year period.
The philanthropic and governmental focus on representation has moved the needle some, the RVA Eviction Lab's analysis found. Between 2015 and 2019, less than 1% of tenants who appeared in court had a lawyer, according to the report. The figure climbed to 11% in 2020.
While the increase represents an improvement, it means 90% of tenants still have no lawyer when at the precipice of losing their shelter, the report stated. At the same time, virtually all landlords who brought cases had legal counsel during the study period, the report stated.
Researchers found a clear link between the presence of a lawyer and the hearing length and outcome of an eviction case. In 2020, 30% fewer cases resulted in a judgment for the plaintiff when renters appeared in court with a lawyer by their side. In addition, hearings with a lawyer present ran twice as long on average, the report stated.
“While these outcomes often represent ongoing precarity for tenants, the time that tenants have to find additional financial resources, search for new housing or negotiate payment plans can mean the difference between moving in crisis and remaining in stable housing,” the report stated.
To increase education about the eviction process and ultimately stave off evictions, the RVA Eviction Lab report recommends community-based tenant counseling, led by organizations with ties to the tenants who are facing the threat of eviction. The expansion of rental assistance, particularly for households earning 50% or less of the region’s median income, could reduce the likelihood of housing instability, as well, the report stated.
Wegbreit said the report offers a strong argument for a policy that has gained traction in other corners of the country: right to civil counsel. Cities like Newark, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and New York City have taken the step and seen shifts in outcomes for eviction cases.
After the policy change in New York, 86% of tenants with representation were able to stay in their homes after facing eviction, according to the ACLU. In San Francisco, two out of three tenants facing eviction kept their shelter following the change.
Based on the Eviction Lab's findings, Wegbreit said there's no debate enacting a similar policy in Virginia would go a long way toward preventing worst-case-scenario outcomes.
“A report like this demonstrates very clearly the need to balance the scales of justice, because right now, they’re tilted very much in favor of one party, the landlord, and against the other party, the tenant,” Wegbreit said. “I could see policymakers looking at this and saying ‘This is not what America is all about. This is not equal justice.’”
