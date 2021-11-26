New RVA Eviction Lab report shows how presence of legal counsel affects outcomes for tenants facing eviction

In 2018, an Eviction Lab at Princeton University analysis published by the New York Times found Richmond had the second highest eviction rate of any large city in the country. Between 2000 and 2016, 11% of Richmond renters were evicted from their homes. Five of the 10 cities with the highest eviction rates in the country were in Virginia, researchers found.

In response, state and local leaders sought to curb evictions by ensuring tenants had access to pro bono legal support. Richmond set up the first eviction diversion program in the state. Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration matched a $2 million grant from IKEA to expand legal services for tenants facing eviction for a two-year period.

The philanthropic and governmental focus on representation has moved the needle some, the RVA Eviction Lab's analysis found. Between 2015 and 2019, less than 1% of tenants who appeared in court had a lawyer, according to the report. The figure climbed to 11% in 2020.

While the increase represents an improvement, it means 90% of tenants still have no lawyer when at the precipice of losing their shelter, the report stated. At the same time, virtually all landlords who brought cases had legal counsel during the study period, the report stated.