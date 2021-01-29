New state authority would delegate settlement money to addiction treatment and recovery services

Money from state-litigation usually flows into the state's general fund. The legislation would instead direct money from the settlements or court-ordered judgments to a fund managed by the new Opioid Abatement Authority.

Officials from the Office of the Attorney General, which helped craft the legislation to create the authority, said there are no estimates available for how much money Virginia might get. But Michael Kelly, the attorney general's chief of staff, said it could start coming in soon.

"When that moment comes, we don’t want the Commonwealth to have to delay the spending or scramble to figure out what to do with the money," he said in an email. "We are proposing this structure now so that if judgments or settlements materialize we can help get as much money out the door as quickly as possible to support prevention, treatment, and recovery."

As proposed, the authority's 11-member board of directors would include the Secretary of Health & Human Resources or their designee, two medical professionals with backgrounds in public health or opioid addiction treatment, and representatives from local and state government, law enforcement, community service boards and the recovery community.