Nonprofit to release one-year progress report on regional housing framework

More than 2,300 people from throughout the region dialed it in search of advice, or help, since last September, Burton said. In addition to connecting residents to existing resources, the line doubles as a way to collect real-time data about where needs are most pronounced, Burton said. Financial assistance and rental options were the top reasons people have called, he added.

“It’s really only one of the only snapshots you have of how people in the region are handling housing instability during the pandemic,” Burton said. “We can identify what the greatest needs are for folks who are dealing with housing instability and where those needs are located down to a ZIP code level.”

In its report, the nonprofit will spotlight another major initiative underway in Chesterfield County: the renovation of Bermuda Estates, a 54-unit manufactured home park off Jefferson Davis Highway. Nonprofit project:HOMES bought the park last year and is working closely with the county and residents to make improvements.

“No one is going to be displaced, and they’re going to get brand new places to live,” said Daniel Cohen, director of the county’s department of community enhancement. “Most of those units were at the end of their useful life.”