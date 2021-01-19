Nonprofit to release one-year progress report on regional housing framework

The Richmond region’s affordable housing crisis snapped into focus last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred widespread job losses and thousands faced the threat of eviction.
Even before the pandemic, the Partnership for Housing Affordability called on leaders to address rising housing costs amid lagging wages with a sense of urgency. Its Regional Housing Framework, issued last January, said the region needed to add 1,000 new apartments reserved for families making less than the median income annually for the next 20 years to meet the projected need. To do so, it outlined about two dozen recommendation for the city of Richmond; the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover; and the town of Ashland.
A progress report the nonprofit plans to release Tuesday credits the region for deploying millions in federal dollars and philanthropic aid to keep people housed during the public health crisis while also making strides toward long-term solutions.
“Our partners were able to navigate crisis response while still laying the groundwork for long-term housing policy, leading to commendable accomplishments and optimism for the year to come,” the report states.
Jovan Burton, the nonprofit’s director of implementation, highlighted progress on several fronts despite the immediate challenges the pandemic posed. Among those is a new housing resource line the nonprofit set up for residents in need of advice, or help, regarding their housing.
More than 2,300 people from throughout the region dialed it in search of advice, or help, since last September, Burton said. In addition to connecting residents to existing resources, the line doubles as a way to collect real-time data about where needs are most pronounced, Burton said. Financial assistance and rental options were the top reasons people have called, he added.
“It’s really only one of the only snapshots you have of how people in the region are handling housing instability during the pandemic,” Burton said. “We can identify what the greatest needs are for folks who are dealing with housing instability and where those needs are located down to a ZIP code level.”
In its report, the nonprofit will spotlight another major initiative underway in Chesterfield County: the renovation of Bermuda Estates, a 54-unit manufactured home park off Jefferson Davis Highway. Nonprofit project:HOMES bought the park last year and is working closely with the county and residents to make improvements.
“No one is going to be displaced, and they’re going to get brand new places to live,” said Daniel Cohen, director of the county’s department of community enhancement. “Most of those units were at the end of their useful life.”
Cohen said he believes the approach, which eventually calls for the transfer of ownership to residents living in the park, could be a model for transforming other parks that are plagued by maintenance issues.
The nonprofit also credits the region’s embrace of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, and its model for affordable home ownership. Prospective buyers who earn between 80% and 115% of the region’s median income — up to $82,000 for a household of two and $103,000 for a household of four — can purchase new or renovated homes from the Land Trust. By maintaining ownership of the land, the trust preserves the home’s affordability long term.
Henrico County has ramped up its work with the land trust an effort to provide more homeownership opportunities to residents, said Eric Leabough, the county’s director of community revitalization.
“We want to create opportunities to have people move out of rentals and build wealth and ownership,” Leabough said. “By creating that sort of pipeline, those rentals are able to be back-filled by people who need affordable housing.”
In another significant step, the Richmond City Council approved a new dedicated funding stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Burton applauded the decision; the most effective affordable housing trust funds around the country have at least one dedicated revenue source, he said.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration proposed directing expiring real estate tax abatements to the fund. The mechanism could generate as much as $10 million annually for the trust fund by 2025. Stoney has set a goal of facilitating the construction of at least 10,000 affordable housing units by 2030.
The full progress report will be available online Tuesday at https://pharva.com.
