Nonprofit's rally encourages Black girls to advocate for change in time of unrest

After the makeshift set went silent, Nickey McMullen sprung to life, showing off her multilayered rainbow and gold tutu and combat boots, hoping to energize her virtual audience.

“We’re always going to remind you that you have the ability and permission to be frilly and fierce all at the same time,” she said as she kicked off Girls For A Change’s virtual Black Girl Rally. “You’re here ... for the information, the elevation, the education, the inspiration of all things Black girl!”

As Black families around the country contend with the COVID-19 health crisis, economic instability and the challenges of raising children during a period of national unrest, organizers and speakers sought to connect virtually with young Black girls to motivate them to create a better world for themselves and others.

“In this space of uncertainty, what I’m certain about is that our girls still need us,” said Angela Patton, CEO of Chesterfield County-based Girls For A Change. “We have to continue to engage our girls and let them know that their voices matter and that the fight continues.”

The annual event serves as a pep rally each fall to hype up students about the new school year and the nonprofit’s programs.