Northam signs 80 bills, including one to grant state-backed financial aid to undocumented students

Undocumented students in Virginia will be eligible for state financial aid starting in the fall semester of 2022 under a bill signed Friday by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The legislation follows a related bill approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature last year that would allow undocumented students to pay in-state tuition at the state’s colleges and universities.

The General Assembly estimates there are just under 300,000 undocumented immigrants living in the state. House Bill 2123 was sponsored by Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, and Senate Bill 1387 was sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax.

The legislation was among 80 bills signed into law Friday following the winter convening of the General Assembly - the second regular gathering that saw Democrats in control of both chambers.

“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “I am grateful to the General Assembly for their hard work on these important issues, and I am proud to sign these bills into law.”

The other bills included: