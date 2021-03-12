Northam signs 80 bills, including one to grant state-backed financial aid to undocumented students

Undocumented students in Virginia will be eligible for state financial aid starting in the fall semester of 2022 under a bill signed Friday by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The legislation follows a related bill approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature last year that would allow undocumented students to pay in-state tuition at the state’s colleges and universities.
The General Assembly estimates there are just under 300,000 undocumented immigrants living in the state. House Bill 2123 was sponsored by Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, and Senate Bill 1387 was sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax.
The legislation was among 80 bills signed into law Friday following the winter convening of the General Assembly - the second regular gathering that saw Democrats in control of both chambers.
“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “I am grateful to the General Assembly for their hard work on these important issues, and I am proud to sign these bills into law.”
The other bills included:
Legislation to protect trailer or mobile home park residents from facing the loss of their home, including a restriction on when judges can order that the homes be sold to cover court-adjudicated debt. House Bill 2175 was introduced by Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, and Senate Bill 1327 was introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
Legislation banning school boards from suing students and their families over unpaid lunch money. House Bill 2013 was championed by Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, who is known as the legislature’s “lunch lady” over work on this issue.
The repeal of a law that barred health insurance plans offered through the Virginia state-based exchange from covering the costs of abortion procedures. House Bill 1896 was introduced by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and Senate Bill 1276 was introduced by McClellan.
A bill to shift all municipal elections scheduled in May to November, starting in 2022. Senate Bill 1157 was introduced by Senator Lionell Spruill, Sr., D-Chesapeake.
A bill to pave the way for middle and high school students to get excused absences from school for participating in civic or political events. House Bill 1940 was sponsored by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and Senate Bill 1439 was sponsored by McClellan.
Legislation to expand data collection and analysis of what happens in the criminal justice system before a trial has taken place, and create an interactive dashboard on the disaggregated data by December 2022. House Bill 2110 was sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Senate Bill 1391 was sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.
Legislation known as the “Humane Cosmetics Act” that bans cosmetic manufacturers from testing their products on animals within state bounds and that bans manufacturers from importing ingredients that they knew had been tested on animals. The bill also bans retailers from selling cosmetic products they knew or should have known were tested on animals. The bill goes into effect in 2022. House Bill 2250 was sponsored by Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, and Senate Bill 1379 was sponsored by Boysko.
Legislation that would require the state’s utilities to give ample notice to localities and state agencies before closing down carbon-emitting plants, which the state has separately said must close by 2045. House Bill 1834 was introduced by Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, and Senate Bill 1247 was introduced by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.
