Northam to appoint former deputy commerce secretary Angela Navarro to State Corporation Commission

Navarro helped lead negotiations on the bill, which passed in the regular General Assembly session.

As previously reported by The Times-Dispatch and ProPublica, she made a Dominion Energy-backed change in the bill before it passed that set the acceptable price tag of a planned offshore wind farm. The alteration benefitted the utility because it pegged the price to 2019 data at a time when energy costs are dropping. Had 2020 numbers been used, the amount Dominion could recover from ratepayers would have been an estimated $2.5 billion less.

Dominion, the state’s largest electric utility, plans to ask the State Corporation Commission to recover costs of the estimated $7.8 billion wind farm from ratepayers.

Navarro said earlier this year that she believed the change in the bill was discussed and agreed to by its various stakeholders, but five of the key environmental and trade association stakeholders said they did not ask for the change.