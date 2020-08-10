Richard L. Holtz made a dramatic shift to his family’s H.J. Holtz & Son painting and wallpapering contracting business when he took control of the company in 1971 from his father.
Rather than provide painting services to everyone including commercial and residential customers as his father had done for decades, Mr. Holtz instead wanted to focus just on higher-end residential projects such as providing interior and exterior painting and wallpapering
“He wanted to do nice work that he was proud of,” said his son, Richard L. “Rick” Holtz Jr. “He wanted to be different. He wanted his own niche.”
That strong work ethic was his legacy, his son said.
Mr. Holtz died on July 28 at age 83 after a brief bout with pneumonia and complications from COVID-19. His wife of 61 years, Geny V. Holtz, had died on July 5 at age 79.
“My dad shared the family business with so many people, including my [two] sisters and me. He learned from his father and believed the best way to teach others the business was through kindness and thoughtful training,” the son said. “He also believed in treating everyone he came into contact with as a member of our extended family.
“That ethos served him well as a businessman and also showed his character and inspired others to behave the same.”
That philosophy was part of Mr. Holtz’s paternal way of doing business.
“The money wasn’t the driver for my dad,” his son said. “He did everything well even if it cost him money. It was about relationships with the customers and being in their homes and being trusted. It was peace of mind.”
A longtime customer wrote to the son in the past week talking about how Mr. Holtz managed H.J. Holtz & Son with his “warmth and charm” at meetings she had to discuss projects over the years.
“These visits were evidence of his insistence of the highest standards of workmanship, of his personally standing behind every job and his assurance that should there be a problem it would be remedied promptly,” the letter said. “Mr. Holtz conducted business with clarity and integrity.”
Mr. Holtz was born in Richmond on July 3, 1937. He graduated from Benedictine High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army for two years.
Once he left the Army, he began working for his father, Herman J. Holtz, who started the business in 1936.
“My dad wasn’t sure if he would go to school. My grandfather at the time was in a bad car accident, and my dad had to step in to run the business while [my grandfather] was recuperating,” Rick Holtz said. “He loved it and stuck with it and never left.”
Mr. Holtz bought the business from his father in 1971 and changed the business model. He downsized the business and the number of employees to focus on residential painting.
The company remained small until Rick Holtz joined the business in 1995. At the time, the company had six employees plus Mr. Holtz and his wife.
Today, H.J. Holtz & Son has more than 70 employees working out of its offices at 3106 Moore St.
The son bought the company in 2009 and began working with interior designers. He expanded the company’s offerings to include putting decorative finishes on furniture, cabinets and floors.
Mr. Holtz was active in the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America on both national and regional levels.
Besides his son, survivors include four daughters, Kathy Heider of Charlottesville, Sharon Carroll of Hanover County, Linda Pye of Charlottesville and Carol Hudson of Henrico County; a sister, Martha Cox of Henrico; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at blileys.com. A private family burial service will be held in Mount Calvary.
