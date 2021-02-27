Off-duty Henrico police officer killed in a hit-and-run

A 33-year veteran with Henrico County police who was captain of the department's Special Operations group has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning.

His name was Donald Lambert Jr.

Police officials said Lambert wasn't on duty and was pronounced dead at the scene. They continue to search for the vehicle suspected to be traveling northwest on Greenwood Road near Hanover County Municipal Airport. Saturday's update did not mention the type or make of the vehicle.

Air and ground searches, including canine units, are being conducted by Virginia State Police and the five police departments and sheriff's offices in the area: Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, New Kent and Louisa.