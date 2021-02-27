 Skip to main content
Off-duty Henrico police officer killed in a hit-and-run
breaking

Lambert_Don_Captain.jpg

Donald Lambert, Jr. was a Henrico police officer who was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash. 

 Courtesy of Henrico County Police

A 33-year veteran with Henrico County police who was captain of the department's Special Operations group has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning. 

His name was Donald Lambert Jr. 

Police officials said Lambert wasn't on duty and was pronounced dead at the scene. They continue to search for the vehicle suspected to be traveling northwest on Greenwood Road near Hanover County Municipal Airport. Saturday's update did not mention the type or make of the vehicle.

Air and ground searches, including canine units, are being conducted by Virginia State Police and the five police departments and sheriff's offices in the area: Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, New Kent and Louisa.

“We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert,” said Henrico County Chief of Police Eric English. “He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and friends.”

Tags

