One dead after fatal vehicle crash in Hanover late Friday night

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday night near the intersection of Mountain Road and Rhyne Lane.

Authorities said a 2007 Volvo traveling westbound on Mountain Road ran off the right shoulder of the roadway before over-correcting and colliding with a 2011 Hyundai traveling in the opposite direction at approximately 10:55 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

The driver of the Volvo, Lewis Daniel Pfuhl, II, of Glen Allen, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were in the vehicle.

The driver of the other car, who was also alone, was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking into the incident. A spokesman for the police department said speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.