One hospitalized after Henrico shooting on West Broad Street early Sunday morning

An adult male was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting at the 7100 block of West Broad Street, according to Henrico Police.

Police responded to a call about a person being shot just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Officers on the scene located an adult man outside and provided aid until emergency medical services arrived.

The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. Police said the victim was in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident or witnessed what transpired just before 3 a.m. to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com.

