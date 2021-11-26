One year after adoption of city master plan, Richmond prepares for zoning code overhaul, new district plans and redevelopment

“At the end of the day, I think all these projects do in some way tie back to the master plan. But some of them might help us advance the big moves more than others," said Kevin Vonck, director of the city's Department of Planning and Development Review.

Recently Completed

Vonck and Maritza Pechin, a deputy planning director who helped guide the creation of the Richmond 300 plan as a consultant, outlined recently completed projects, work in progress and other planning initiatives that have yet to be scheduled.

The master plan is based on the ideas of city planners and more than 7,000 residents who attended meetings and submitted feedback. It details land-use strategies to meet 17 goals, including protecting historic properties and natural resources, improving public transportation and pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, promoting tourism, and encouraging development to meet the demand for housing among residents of all income levels.

Maritza and Pechin said the City Council's approval of sweeping zoning changes for properties along West Broad Street around the Science Museum of Virginia and Arthur Ashe Boulevard by the Diamond baseball stadium earlier this year marked the first milestones after adoption of the 300 plan.